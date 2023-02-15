Top 10 Highest-selling Cars in India: Maruti Suzuki Alto, Tata Nexon and more

The Indian market is witnessing a roller coaster ride, with enough variations on the monthly sales tally. The trend of Maruti Suzuki models taking the top spot has been observed for a long time, and it continued for the month of January as well. In fact, Maruti Suzuki remained on the top of the list for the month of January 2023. Hyundai took the position of the second-largest carmaker, with Tata Motors hot on its heels as the third-largest automaker in the country. Talking of model-wise sales, Maruti Suzuki’s Alto managed to find a big chunk of buyers last month. Well, no surprises, Maruti Suzuki Alto was the highest-selling car for the month of January 2023.

Following it was the Maruti Suzuki’s WagonR with a 1 per cent YoY hike. Interestingly, the Maruti Suzuki Swift recorded a YoY drop of 14 per cent with sales of 16,640 units, it still managed to retain the position of the third highest-selling car in the country. Joining this bandwagon was also the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, taking the fourth position with a YoY hike of 141 per cent.

The fifth position was reserved by the country’s first-ever car to bag a 5-star GNCAP crash test rating. Of course, the Tata Nexon. Position 6 and 7 were retained by Hyundai Creta and Maruti Suzuki Brezza, with YoY hikes of 52 per cent and 50 per cent, respectively. While Tata Nexon is the best-seller of the homegrown brand, the Punch remains the second best-seller for the company and the 8th best-seller for the Indian market with sales of 12,006 copies.

Stepping down to the 9th position, it was secured by the Maruti Suzuki Eeco. The people-mover registered sales of 11,709 units, while it posted a YoY increment of 11 per cent. The 10th best-selling car in the country was the Maruti Suzuki Dzire with sales of 11,317 units.