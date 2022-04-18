Top 10 most fuel-efficient CNG cars to buy in India - Celerio, Ertiga and more

Due to the rising petrol and diesel prices, electric vehicles are becoming popular in India. However, they are still incredibly expensive to own and infrastructure is posing a big problem for many people in the country. This makes CNG-powered vehicles increasingly popular in India. Despite the recent increase in CNG prices in the country, we are witnessing a huge boost in sales of CNG cars.

We've put together a list of the most fuel-efficient CNG cars available in India. Interestingly, the list is ruled by Maruti Suzuki India, offering six out of 10 most fuel efficient cars. Next is Hyundai with three vehicles on the list, followed by Tata with two vehicles. Not just the top 10 list, Maruti Suzuki has the most number of CNG cars in India and also boasts of selling most CNG cars in India.

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga CNG

With 26.08 km/kg of mileage, this 7-seater MPV comes in with a factory fitted CNG kit. Maruti Suzuki Ertiga CNG is powered by a 1.5-litre engine generating 80 PS of power and 106 Nm of torque. The Ertiga CNG is priced at Rs 0.44 lakh (ex-showroom).

Tata Tiago CNG / Tigor CNG

With 26.49 km/kg of mileage, Tata Tiago CNG and Tigor CNG are both powered by a 1.2-litre, Revotron petrol engine generating 74 PS of power and 95 Nm of torque. For both the Tiago CNG and the Tigor CNG, CNG versions are available on all variants and are priced between Rs 6.09 lakh to Rs 7.52 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Tiago CNG and Rs 7.69 lakh - 8.29 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Tigor CNG.

Hyundai Aura CNG

With 28.4 km/kg of mileage, the Hyundai Aura CNG is only available in its mid-spec S trim. Hyundai Aura CNG is powered by a 1.2-litre engine generating 70 PS of power and 95.2 Nm of torque and is priced at Rs 7.74 lakh (ex-showroom).

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios CNG

With 28.5 km/kg of mileage, Hyundai Grand i10 Nios CNG is powered by 1.2-litre engine generating 70 PS of power and 95.2 Nm of torque same as the Hyundai Aura CNG. The CNG version of the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is available on the Magna and Sportz trims and is priced between Rs 7.07 - 7.60 lakhs (ex-showroom).

Hyundai Santro CNG

With 30.48 km/kg of mileage, Hyundai Santro is powered by a 1.1-litre engine generating 60 PS of power and 85 Nm of torque and only comes with manual transmission. Like the Hyundai i10 Nios, Hyundai Santro CNG is available on the Magna and Sportz trims and is priced between Rs 6.09 -7.38 lakh (ex-showroom).

Maruti Dzire CNG

With 31.12 km/kg of mileage, Maruti Suzuki Dzire CNG is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine delivering 78 PS of power and 98.5 Nm of torque mated to a 5-speed Manual Transmission. Maruti Suzuki Dzire CNG version is only available in VXI and ZXI trim with a starting price of Rs 8.14 lakh (ex-showroom).

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso CNG

With 31.2 km/kg mileage, Maruti Suzuki S-Presso CNG is powered by a 1.0-litre engine generating 59 PS of power and 78 Nm of torque mated to a 5-speed transmission. The CNG version of Maruti S-Presso is available in the mid-spec LXi, LXi (O), VXi and VXi(O) trims and is priced between Rs 5.24 lakh to Rs 5.56 lakh (ex-showroom).

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 CNG

With 31.59 km/kg of mileage, Maruti Suzuki Alto is powered by a a 0.8-litre engine generating 41 PS of power and 60 Nm of torque, mated to a 5-speed manual transmission. The CNG version of Alto 800 is available in LXi and LXi (O) trims and is priced between Rs 4.89 lakh to Rs 4.95 lakh (ex-showroom).

Maruti Suzuki WagonR CNG

With 32.52 km/kg of mileage, the CNG version of WagonR is powered by a 1.0-litre engine generating 58 PS of power and 78 Nm of torque, mated to a 5 speed manual transmission. The CNG version of Maruti Suzuki WagonR is available in the mid-spec LXi, LXi (O) trims and is priced between Rs 6.13 lakh to Rs 6.19 lakh (ex-showroom).

Maruti Suzuki Celerio CNG

With 35.60 km/kg mileage, Maruti Suzuki Celerio CNG is powered by a 1.0 litre engine generating 58 PS of power and 82.1 Nm of torque, mated to a 5-speed manual transmission. The CNG version of Maruti Suzuki Celerio is available in two trims – VXi and VXi (O) and is priced at Rs 5.72 lakh to Rs 5.78 lakh (ex-showroom).

