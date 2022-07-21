To make commuting and travelling affordable, it is better to opt for a vehicle with higher mileage rather than wishing for the gasoline prices to come down. After all, the former is possible. Paving the way forward in this direction is the country’s largest carmaker - Maruti Suzuki. The brand has just taken the wraps off the new Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara. Yes, it is a known name in the market, but this time around, it is brought back as a petrol-hybrid SUV. In fact, it takes the title as the most fuel-efficient SUV in the country with a claimed mileage of 27.97 kmpl. And this made us curate a list of the top 10 SUVs with the best fuel efficiency in India.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara - 27.97 kmpl

The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is a name that needs no introduction in the Indian market. Now it makes a comeback as the company’s flagship offering and the country’s most fuel-efficient SUV with a claimed mileage of 27.97 kmpl.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder - 27.97 kmpl

Being a mechanical twin to the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder comes with similar powertrain options - 1.5L mild-hybrid and 1.5L strong-hybrid. The latter boasts the highest mileage figure for any SUV in the country of 27.97 kmpl.

Kia Sonet - 24.1 kmpl

Next on the list of SUVs with highest mileage is the Kia Sonet with a claimed mileage of 24.1 kmpl for the diesel variants. The compact SUV is also sold with a 1.0L turbo-petrol motor and a 1.2L NA petrol motor. The Sonet is currently the most affordable offering of the South Korean carmaker in the Indian market.

Hyundai Venue - 23.4 kmpl

Following the Sonet is its close cousin - Hyundai Venue, which comes with the same set of engine choices - 1.5L diesel, 1.2L NA petrol, and 1.0L turbo-petrol. The oil burner is the most frugal of the lot with a claimed mileage of 23.4 kmpl.

Tata Nexon - 21.5 kmpl

The Tata Nexon carved a niche for itself for being the first-ever Indian car to score a 5-star crash test rating. Interestingly, it is also a fuel-efficient compact SUV with a claimed fuel efficiency of 21.5 kmpl with the diesel engine and a stick-shift gearbox. The Nexon can also be had with a 1.2L turbo-petrol motor.

Hyundai Creta - 21.4 kmpl

The Hyundai Creta is the country's second best-selling SUV. The polarising design and feature-loaded made it secure this spot. Also, the frugal diesel engine of the Creta is another arsenal up its sleeves, as it can deliver a claimed mileage of 21.4 kmpl.

Kia Seltos - 20.8 kmpl

Like the Hyundai Venue and Kia Sonet, the Seltos and Creta also share mechanical bits with each other. Therefore, following Creta hot on the heels is the Kia Seltos on this list of SUVs with highest mileage in India. With the 1.5L turbocharged oil burner, it returns a claimed mileage of 20.8 kmpl.

Renault Kiger NA - 20.53 kmpl

The Renault Kiger is one of the best-selling models of the French brand in the Indian market right now. It is on sale with two engine options - 1.0L NA petrol and 1.0L turbo-petrol. The former is capable of delivering a rated mileage of 20.53 kmpl with the manual gearbox.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza - 20.15 kmpl

The Maruti Suzuki Brezza has just been launched in a revamped avatar. It now comes with a 1.5L NA petrol with a mild-hybrid system as standard. It can be paired to either a 5-speed MT gearbox or a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission. Well, the Brezza manages to join this list with a claimed mileage of 20.15 kmpl.

Nissan Magnite - 19.31kmpl

In the Indian market, Nissan currently sells only two offerings in the Indian market - Kicks and Magnite. However, the Magnite manages to join this list of most fuel-efficient SUVs in the country with a claimed mileage of 19.31 kmpl with the 1.0L NA petrol motor, when paired to a 5-speed manual gearbox.