Top 20 Upcoming Cars In India In 2024: Maruti Suzuki Swift To Mahindra Thar 5-Door

The Indian automotive horizon is all set to expand as a host of new cars are ready to enter the market. With Kia taking the veils of the Sonet facelift, Maruti Suzuki Swift showcased in Japan, and multiple test mules being spotted on roads, the arrival of as many as 20 new cars is expected in the coming year. In recent developments, Mahindra has filed numerous trademarks for the Thar 5-door, signifying that its launch is around the corner. If you are planning to get a car home, we have simplified the process to make a fix as we talk about the top 20 upcoming cars in India.

The highly anticipated 2024 Kia Sonet facelift is set to make waves with bookings already open for this compact SUV. Scheduled for launch in January 2024, deliveries commence simultaneously. Boasting a slightly revised design, the upgraded Sonet now features Level-1 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), elevating its safety and tech credentials.

The new-gen Maruti Suzuki Swift, recently showcased in Japan, is now undergoing rigorous testing on Indian roads. Expected to hit the market by March 2024, this iconic hatchback promises enthusiasts a blend of practicality and tight dynamics. This time around, it will be launched with a 1.2L 3-cylinder NA petrol engine.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire

With the new-gen Maruti Suzuki Swift confirmed to go on sale in the country soon, new-gen Dzire certainly is in the pipeline. However, the Dzire is expected to launch by late-2024. The new-gen Dzire will use the same underpinning as the upcoming Swift, along with the new Z-Series powertrain.

Maruti Suzuki eVX

Showcased for the first time at the 2023 Auto Expo in its concept form, the Maruti Suzuki eVX is also expected to go on sale in the coming year. Prototypes of the eVX are currently being tested on Indian roads. The eVX will go against the likes of the Tata Nexon EV, MG ZS EV and more.

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Facelift

Another Maruti Suzuki in development is the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso facelift. The micro-SUV will receive a nip and tuck job in the coming year. The powertrain and mechanicals, however, will remain unchanged. The changes on the S-Presso will be minor with subtle tweaks inside-out.

The 2024 Hyundai Creta facelift, slated for a January launch, will feature a revamped look with new front and rear fascias. Elevating its tech game, the facelift incorporates Level-2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), ushering in a new era of safety and sophistication for this popular SUV.

Mahindra Thar 5-Door

The most-anticipated vehicle on this list is undoubtedly the Mahindra Thar 5-door. The Thar 5-door will enjoy a cult status like its 3-door sibling. It will boast of a longer wheelbase, more pronounced road presence, accentuated practicality quotient, and of course, a slightly settled ride in comparison to the outgoing model. The launch is expected to take place on August 15.

Mahindra XUV300 Facelift

The updated Mahindra XUV300 is set to undergo extensive enhancements in both its interior and exterior. Taking inspiration from the XUV700 and the upcoming BE range, the exterior design will see significant changes. Meanwhile, the interior upgrades will feature a larger touchscreen, a redesigned dashboard and center console, and a new digital cluster.

Mahindra XUV.e8

The larger electric SUV from the ingenious UV-maker will be the Mahindra XUV.e8. Based on the Mahindra XUV700, the XUV.e8 will see a slew of changes to the design. The most prominent of all will be the new headlamp setup, inspired by the BE range. The tail section will also house new tail lamp clusters. Well, as for the launch timeline, we are expecting the SUV to be launched by the end of 2024.

Mahindra XUV400 Facelift

Like the XUV300, the changes will also be followed on the SUV’s electrified version - Mahindra XUV400. The facelift might bring along a small bump in the claimed range. The power and torque figures, however, could remain the same. Expect the launch to happen along with the XUV300 facelift, which might occur by Feb-2024.

Kia Carnival

The first-gen Kia Carnival for the Indian market did sell in decent numbers, and thus, Kia is now ready to introduce the second-gen model for the Indian market. Revealed at the 2023 Auto Expo as KA4, the new0gen Carnival will boast a more muscular styling with sharper lines. The interior will be loaded to the gills with a new dashboard layout. Expect the launch to happen by mid-2024.

Citroen C3X

The only Citroen on this list is the C3X. The name itself is enough to reveal enough about this cross-sedan. The Citroen C3X will be based on the C3 Aircross. It will don styling traits of a notchback for the rear-section, while the SUV credentials of the C3 Aircross will also be used. The launch could take place in July 2024.

Tata Curvv

Tata Curvv, hailed as a coupe SUV, introducing Tata's innovative body structure resembling a sedan yet boasting an SUV stance with elevated ground clearance. Anticipated for a mid-2024 debut, this coupe-SUV will adopt interior elements from the recently unveiled Tata Harrier.

Tata Punch EV

Tata Motors to unveil the Punch EV in early 2024! This small electric SUV, seen cruising around during tests, is getting a makeover inspired by the Nexon EV. With two battery options, it's expected to go up to 325 km on a single charge.

Tata Harrier EV

The recently facelifted Tata Harrier is about to welcome its electric sibling, the Harrier EV. Previously showcased as a concept at Auto Expo 2023, this electric version is set to share the stylish design of the Harrier facelift but with an all-electric powertrain option. With a projected range of over 500 km and the possibility of an all-wheel-drive, the Harrier EV promises an electrifying driving experience. Expect the launch to take place in Q4 2024.

BMW 5-Series

Launched overseas, the new-gen BMW 5-Series will be coming to Indian shores by February 2024. The mid-size luxury saloon is one of the top-sellers of the Bavarian brand in our market. It will be sold with both petrol and electric powertrains choices.

Mercedes-Benz GLA

The entry-level SUV from the largest luxury carmaker in the Indian automotive space - Mercedes-Benz GLA is expected to launch on January 15. The design updates will be subtle. Once launched the SUV will continue to rival the likes of the BMW X1 and Audi Q3.

Nissan X-Trail

With Hyundai Tucson tasting success in India, the Nissan X-Trail is preparing itself to replicate the same. The midsize premium SUV of the brand is currently being tested and will probably be launching in February 2024. The X-Trail is expected to be offered with a hybrid powertrain.

Nissan Magnite Facelift

Along with the larger and more premium X-Trail, Nissan is also readying the Magnite facelift. As the SUV has been in our market for quite some time and has started showing its age. The facelifted Magnite could get a longer feature list and some freshness to its design.

Hyundai Creta Electric

The Hyundai Creta electric is spotted testing on Indian soil with an underfloor-mounted battery pack. The electric SUV will go against the likes of the Tata Nexon EV and MG ZS EV, offering a more affordable electric SUV to the massed than the Kona Electric. The launch is expected to take place by late 2024.