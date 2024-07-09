Top 3 Best-Selling SUVs: Prices, Mileage, Features, And More

Best-Selling SUVs In June 2024: Sport utility vehicles (SUVs) are leading the Indian car market with more than 50 percent share. From tall stance to high ground clearance, there are many reasons why Indians are inclined towards SUVs. We have compiled a list of the top 3 best-selling SUVs in June 2024. Let's check them all out.

3. Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Priced between Rs 8.34 lakh to Rs 14.14 lakh (ex-showroom), it was the third-best-selling SUV in June 2024. A total of 13,172 units of Brezza were sold last month, compared to 10,578 units in June 2023, marking a significant YoY growth of 25 percent.

Engine- 1.5-litre petrol engine (103 PS/137 Nm)

Transmission- 5-speed manual/6-speed automatic

Mileage- Up to 25.51 km/kg (CNG)

Key features include a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, paddle shifters, sunroof, cruise control, wireless phone charging, automatic AC with rear vents, and others.

2. Hyundai Creta

It was the second best-selling SUV in June 2024 with 16,293 units sold, compared to 14,447 units in June 2023, experiencing a YoY growth of 13 percent. The pricing of Creta ranges from Rs 11 lakh to Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom).

Engine- 1.5-litre NA Petrol/1.5-litre Turbo-Petrol/1.5-litre Diesel

Mileage- Up to 21.8 kmpl (Diesel, manual),

It offers many features like dual 10.25-inch displays, connected LED taillamps, connected car technology, dual-zone climate control, wireless phone charging, ventilated front seats, 360-degree camera, panoramic sunroof, ADAS, and more.

1. Tata Punch

Tata Punch, a micro SUV, has managed to become a top-selling SUV more than once in the last few months. The carmaker sold 18,238 units in June 2024, witnessing a 66 percent YoY growth compared to 10,990 units in June 2023.

The ICE version of Tata Punch is priced between Rs 6.13 lakh to Rs 10.20 lakh. It is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine (88 PS/115 Nm). It offers 26.99 km/kg mileage on CNG.

Key features of Tata Punch include a 7-inch touchscreen display, a 7-inch semi-digital instrument panel, connected car technology, automatic AC, push-button start/stop, and cruise control.