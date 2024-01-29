Top 5 Automatic Cars In India Under Rs 10 Lakh: Hyundai Exter To Maruti Suzuki Fronx

Automatic transmissions are a boon for traffic-packed commutes. The technology has been in the market for years now, but it is now that automatic transmissions have filtered their way to smaller mass-market cars. If you are also looking for an automatic car but your budget is under Rs 10 Lakh and can’t decide which one to buy, then don’t worry. We have made a list of 5 automatic cars in India which includes renowned models like Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Hyundai Exter and more. Check out the list below.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx

The first on the list is the Maruti Suzuki Fronx. In India, it will cost you around Rs. 7.47 Lakh, ex-showroom. The Fronx is on sale with two engine choices - 1.2L NA petrol and 1.0L turbo-petrol. The former can be paired with either a 5-speed MT or a 5-speed AMT. The latter, on the other hand, gets a more superior 6-speed AT in its automatic guise. The Fronx’s mileage ranges between 20.01 - 28.51 km/l.

Tata Punch

The next automatic car under Rs 10 Lakh is Tata Punch. It is a 5 seater SUV which can provide a mileage of 20.09 kmpl depending upon its transmission and fuel type. It comes with a 3 cylinder, 1199 cc, Revotron engine, pushing out 84.82 Bhp at 6000 rpm and 115 Nm of torque at 3250 rpm. The fuel tank capacity of this car is 37 Litres.

Hyundai Exter

In a budget of Rs 10 Lakhs, you can go for Hyundai Exter as well. Its price in India starts from Rs. 6.13 Lakh. The Exter is also on sale with a 1.2L naturally-aspirated motor that is available with two engine choices - 5-speed MT and 5-speed AMT. The latter also gets you the option of steering-mounted paddle shifters. It can give you a mileage of 19.2 - 27.1 kmpl.

Maruti Suzuki Ignis

The next on the list is Maruti Suzuki Ignis. Its price in India starts from Rs. 5.84 Lakh, ex-showroom. Powering the Ignis is a 1.2L NA petrol motor with a 4-cylinder layout. It develops a peak power output of 83 Bhp and 113 Nm of max torque. It will give you a mileage of around 20.89 km/l.

Renault Kiger

The last one on the list of automatic cars under Rs 10 lakh is the Renault Kiger.Priced from Rs 6 Lakh onwards, the Kiger is on sale with two engine choices - 1.0L NA petrol and 1.0L turbo-petrol. This car is available in 10 colors -Ice Cool White, Caspian Blue, Mahogany Brown, Caspian Blue with Black Roof, Radiant Red with Black Roof, Moonlight Silver with Black Roof, Metal Mustard with Black Roof, Stealth Black, and Ice cool white with Black Roof, and Moonlight Silver. The seating capacity of Kiger is 5 People. The mileage of this car is between 18.2 - 20.5 km/l.