Top 5 bikes to buy instead of Apple iPhone 14 in India: TVS Ronin, Royal Enfield Hunter 350 and more

Apple iPhone 14 recently launched in India, and the phone comes with a hefty price tag starting at Rs 1.29 lakh and going up to Rs 1.79 lakh. The price tag might seem like a lot for a phone to many. Well, it might be. And people often jokingly say that instead of buying an iPhone, why not buy something else like a vehicle, maybe a motorcycle? If you are the one who had a similar idea, then why not? Here we have listed the top 5 motorcycles you can buy instead of an Apple iPhone 14. It is to be noted that these motorcycles have a similar price range as the mobile phone.

Top 5 bikes to buy instead of Apple iPhone 14:

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 was recently launched in India. The bike has been launched with the title of being the lightest weighing bike in the British manufacturer's lineup. Moreover, the company expects the bike to boost its sales number. Hence, the bike has been given a relatively affordable price tag of Rs 1.49 lakh (ex-showroom) to Rs 1.68 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the variant you choose.

TVS Ronin

The "one without no masters" TVS Ronin was recently launched in India with the aim of bringing something new to the consumers. Therefore, the bike comes with a mix of scrambler and cruiser designs with a hint of Retro touch to it. Moreover, the bike is loaded with multiple features like connectivity for the riders, riding modes and more. All of this comes at a price of Rs 1.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Making it a good alternative for an Apple iPhone 14.

Yamaha FZ25

The Yamaha FZ25 comes with a naked sport design and carries forwards the legacy of the Yamaha FZ proven on the Indian streets. The bike offers a modern design and an engine of 250 cc, along with hints of modernities here and there. The motorcycle comes at a price tag of Rs 1.47 lakh (ex-showroom).

Bajaj Pulsar 250 Twins

Bajaj Pulsar is one of the most famous names in the Indian two-wheeler market, and the Bajaj Pulsar 250 Twins carry forward the same legacy with adventure and naked sports designs. The Bajaj Pulsar F250 and N250 come with a starting price of Rs 1.44 lakh (ex-showroom) and offer a good option for bikes to buy instead of Apple iPhone.

Honda Hornet 2.0

One of the Japanese automaker's motorcycles, the Honda Hornet 2.0, is less expensive than an iPhone. It has features including an LCD-equipped, completely digital instrument cluster. Its 4-stroke engine, rated at 6000 rpm, can generate 12.7 kW of power and 16.1 Nm of torque. The cost of the Honda Hornet 2.0 is Rs 1.34 lakh (ex-showroom).