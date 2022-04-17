In India, sunroof-equipped cars are becoming more popular. Having a sunroof is something customers are ready to pay more for. In the past, cars with sunroofs used to be considered luxury vehicles and were out of reach for the average consumer. Until recently, many cars in India has panoramic sunroofs. With so many options available today, finding the ideal sunroof-equipped vehicle may be a challenge.

Here are the top 5 cars in India under Rs 20 lakhs (ex-showroom) that have a panoramic sunroof:

Hyundai Creta

In India, the Creta starts at Rs 9.99 lakh and can be had for up to Rs 17.2 lakh. This makes the Hyundai Creta the most inexpensive vehicle in India to have a panoramic sunroof, with the SX model costing Rs 13.46 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). In spite of this, many features like 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system are missing from the car.

The Hyundai Creta comes with three engine options: a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol making 114 PS of power and 143 Nm of torque, a 1.5-litre diesel making 1113 PS of power and 250 Nm of torque and a 1.4-litre turbo petrol making 140 PS of power and 242 Nm of torque. Hyundai Creta is available with manual and automatic transmission.

Tata Harrier

To begin with, the Tata Harrier was not available with a sunroof. As a result of customer demand, the automaker fitted a full-size panoramic sunroof to the model. The XT+ trim, with a sticker price of Rs. 17.84 lakh(ex-showroom), is where you'll find it. Tata's pricing ranges from Rs 14.54 lakhs to Rs 21.81 lakhs (ex-showroom), making it one among the most affordable automobiles in India.

Harrier is equipped with a 2.0L diesel engine with 170 hp and 350 nm of torque, connected to either a 6-speed manual transmission (MT) or an automatic transmission.

MG Hector

A panoramic sunroof is one of the MG Hector's most appealing features, and it was the first for a vehicle in its price range. 'Sharp' trims start at Rs 16.63 lakh, while the 'Hector' ranges from Rs 12.83 lakh to Rs 17.72 lakh in price (all prices, ex-showroom).

You may choose between a 2.0-liter turbocharged petrol engine that produces 142 PS and 250 Nm of torque, as well as a 1.5-liter turbocharged petrol engine that generates 161 PS and 350 Nm of torque in the Hector. The Mg Hector diesel is exclusively available with a 6-speed manual gearbox, whereas the Petrol engine is available with a CVT and a manual transmission.

Hyundai Alcazar

The Hyundai Alcazar is the only model on this list to come standard with a panoramic sunroof. The sunroof is also voice-activated one. Prices for Alcazar's petrol and diesel models start at Rs. 16.30 lakh and Rs. 16.53 lakh, respectively.

Hyundai Alcazar comes with 2 engine options: a 2.0-litre petrol engine producing 157 bhp and 191 Nm and is available with a manual as well as an automatic transmission. Another is a 1.5-litre diesel engine giving out 113 bhp and 250 Nm of torque and is available with a manual as well as an automatic transmission.

Hyundai Carens

Latest entry in the market with a sunroof, Kia Carens is an MPV which has SUV inspired design language. Kia Carens is one of the MPVs competing against Hyundai's Alcazar through offering its top-end variants at Rs 16.99 lakh (ex-showroom.) Kia Carens is also available with a panoramic sunroof but it is only available in top of the line Luxury plus trim. Kia caren is priced between Rs 8.99 to Rs 16.99 lakhs (ex-showroom).

Kia Carens is powered by the same engine option powering the Kia Seltos which are the 1.4-litre turbo petrol engine producing 140 PS of power and 242 Nm of torque and the 1.5-litre turbo diesel engine making 115PS of power and 250 Nm of torque. The petrol engine is mated to a 6-speed manual or DCT automatic transmission and the diesel is mated to a 6-speed manual and 6-speed torque converter.

