Top 5 Diesel Cars In India Under Rs 15 Lakh For Road Trips: Tata Altroz To Toyota Fortuner

Road Trips are one of the best ways to hit the vacation routine. While we are advocating petrol vehicles, diesel cars remain a top pick for such an activity. Thanks to their frugal nature and instant torque delivery, they manage to make the highway cruise a breeze. However, not all diesel cars are a perfect fit for a family that keeps hitting the roads for breathtaking road trips. Thus, we have curated a list of the top 5 family-friendly diesel cars, which won’t break a sweat while taking the family and its luggage on a long haul.

Tata Altroz

The Tata Altroz presents an impressive blend of power and efficiency with its 1.5L Revotorq turbocharged diesel engine, delivering a robust 90 PS of power and a substantial torque of 200 Nm. Paired with a responsive 5-speed gearbox, the Altroz ensures a dynamic and engaging driving experience. Positioned competitively in the market, the ex-showroom starting price of Rs 8.79 lakh makes it an attractive option for budget-conscious buyers.

Kia Sonet

Kia Sonet facelift is set to redefine the compact SUV segment with the upcoming mid-cycle update. Powered by a 1.5L diesel engine, the Sonet facelift delivers an impressive 100 PS of power and 250 Nm of torque. The model will offer versatility with both a 6-speed automatic and manual gearbox choices. Bookings for the Kia Sonet facelift are already open and deliveries will commence soon after its price announcement, lined up for this month itself.

MG Hector

The MG Hector diesel has a starting price of 18.28 Lakhs. It comes with a 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system and best-in-industry iSmart technology with 75+ connected features. The Hector stands out by seamlessly blending luxury and technology, presenting premium features such as a panoramic sunroof, a 360-degree camera, and adaptive cruise control. Notably, it introduces an Autonomous Level 2 SUV, boasting an impressive array of 11 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) features. From Traffic Jam Assist (TJA) to Auto Turn Indicators, the Hector ensures a comprehensive package of safety and comfort.

Mahindra Marazzo

The Mahindra Marazzo emerges as a standout MPV, celebrated for its capacious and inviting interior. Priced starting at INR 14.12 Lakhs, this MPV boasts a distinctive shark-inspired design, making a stylish statement on the road. With its generous three-row seating, the Marazzo comfortably accommodates up to seven passengers, ensuring a delightful journey for all. Under the hood, a robust 1.5-litre diesel engine, coupled with a 6-speed manual transmission, propels the Marazzo, offering not just space but also a smooth and dynamic driving experience.

Toyota Fortuner

Priced from 35.93 lakhs onwards, the Toyota Fortuner is a rugged SUV designed for Indian adventure junkies. With robust features like Active Traction Control, locking rear diff and more, it confidently tackles diverse terrains. The Fortuner seamlessly blends toughness with comfort, offering a plush interior for an all-encompassing driving experience.