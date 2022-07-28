Prices of petrol and diesel are shooting to Mars, and there’s no sign of them coming down anytime soon. The increase in the cost of fuel is forcing masses to switch to different fuel sources, which are cheaper and offer more kilometres in a unit quantity. Well, no rocket science is needed to guess that it is the CNG that has been pulling masses and OEMs towards itself. Since every CNG car isn't great on mileage, we have curated a list of the top 5 most fuel-efficient CNG cars that are on sale in India. Interestingly, all of them come from the stable of the country's largest carmaker - Maruti Suzuki.

Maruti Suzuki Celerio

In the second-gen avatar, the Maruti Suzuki Celerio returns a claimed mileage of 35.60 km to a kg of CNG. The Celerio has recently made its entry into our market in the new-gen avatar. It now is a better overall package with redesigned exterior and interior. The Celerio CNG gets a 1.0L NA petrol motor that belts out a rated power output of 58 PS and max torque of 82.1 Nm. Talking of prices, the Celerio CNG retails at a starting price of Rs 5.72 lakh, ex-showroom, Delhi.

Maruti Suzuki WagonR

With a starting price of Rs 6.13 lakh (ex-showroom), the WagonR is the highest-selling CNG vehicle in the Indian market. It boasts a claimed mileage of 32.52 k/kg. It is on sale with two engine choices - 1.0L petrol and 1.2L petrol. However, only the former can be had with the option of a factory-fitted CNG kit. The Maruti Suzuki WagonR is one of the most practical offerings in its segment, considering all the space it has on offer.

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

The cheapest CNG car in the country is the Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 CNG. Although it is due for a generation change now, the Alto 800 CNG is priced from Rs 4.89 lakh, ex-showroom. With a 0.8L NA petrol motor, it delivers a claimed figure of 31.59 km/kg. Also, the puny motor belts out 41 PS against 60 Nm, and it comes mated to a 5-speed stick shift unit.

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Before we start with the S-Presso’s mileage claims, it should be revealed that it is a fun little hatchback in terms of driving pleasure. The S-Presso is available with a 1.0L NA petrol engine that can also be had with the option of a CNG kit, which returns a claimed mileage of 31.2 km/kg. Power and torque output stand at 59 PS and 78 Nm, respectively. Talking of price, the S-Presso CNG range starts from Rs 5.24 lakh, ex-showroom.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire

The Maruti Suzuki Dzire with the option of a factory-fitted CNG kit brings the hunt for a frugal and practical compact sedan to an end. After all, it claims a mileage of 31.12 km/kg in the CNG-fied avatar. It gets a 1.2L motor under the bonnet that pushes out 78 PS and 98.5 Nm as its peak output. Furthermore, it comes exclusively with a 5-speed manual gearbox. In the Indian market, the Dzire CNG takes against the likes of Aura CNG and Tigor CNG.