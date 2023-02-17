Top 5 SUVs With Longest Waiting Period in India: Mahindra Thar, Toyota Hyryder and More

The Indian car market is full of vehicles that receive immense love from consumers. However, this affection is not equally distributed; some models are liked more than others. This affection for certain models combined with the problems of production results in long waiting periods for consumers. The scale of the problem is so massive that consumers might even have waiting periods of around 2 years for certain models. Here we have compiled a list Top 5 SUVs with the longest waiting period in India. It includes names like Mahindra Scorpio, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, and more

Mahindra Thar

Mahindra Thar is one of the most popular off-roader budget SUVs in India. The car carries forward the legacy of its predecessors and is highly popular among the masses. Because of this popularity, the SUV has been in high demand but the Indian automaker has not been able to keep up with it. Hence, the Mahindra Thar always trails a long waiting period, continuing with the same in February 2023, the SUV has a waiting period of up to 17 months.

Toyota Hyryder

The recently launched Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder has found its place in the list of SUVs with the longest waiting period. Consumers looking forward to owning a mid-size SUV will have to wait up to 15 months to get the deliveries of the car. Upon launch, the SUV gained popularity in India because of its radical looks and a hybrid powertrain.

Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N commands a waiting period of up to 15 months in India. This comes as no surprise as the popularity of the SUV was demonstrated when the car was unveiled in India. The SUV crossed the mark of 50,000 bookings in a short period of time, giving it a significant waiting period. It is to be noted that the new-gen Scorpio comes loaded with features and is sold alongside the Scorpio Classic in India.

Mahindra XUV700

Mahindra XUV700 was launched in India in August 2021 and still has a waiting period of up to 11 months depending on the variant. The SUV comes with modern looks and a host of features in the bag. Furthermore, the SUV was also one of the first in its segment to have an ADAS feature.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Brezza is one of the SUVs that remains in high demand and brings one of the highest sales numbers among SUVs. The model received a facelift last year with multiple updates in its exteriors, features, and interiors. This helped in expand the popularity of the SUV and now it has a waiting period of up to 9 months in India.