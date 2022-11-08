Top 5 Vintage cars in India that stood the test of time: Rolls-Royce, MG and more

A four-wheeler has a lot of sentimental value attached to it, for many people in India, it's the second biggest buy after a home. Although most people treat cars as only a means to commute, some people treat cars as part of their family and if that vehicle is a vintage car, the emotion attached are next level. Vintage cars might be old, but that’s what makes them valuable and super expensive. Mostly restored, many classic cars have stood the test of time to emerge as all-time favourites amongst automobile enthusiasts. We bring you a list of 5 such models in India for the vintage-besotted car lover in you. Take a look:

MG TC Midget

Launched in 1945, the TC Midget was the first postwar MG. It featured a 1,250 cc (76 cu in) pushrod-OHV engine with a slightly higher compression ratio of 7.4:1 giving 54.5 bhp (40.6 kW) at 5200 rpm. Additional information was also provided to the customers for several alternative stages of tuning for specific purposes. The TC Midget’s XPAG engine is well known for its tunability. All TCs utilized a (single battery) 12-volt electrical system, and came with 19" Dunlop wire wheels. The car also featured an automatic mechanical timing advance built into the ignition distributor. A total of 10,001 MG TCs were produced, making it a classic.

Delahaye 135

Famed as the "Coupe des Alpes" after its success in the Alpine Rally, the Delahaye 135 featured a 3.2-litre overhead valve straight-six with four-bearing crankshaft derived from one of Delahaye's truck engines. The car’s power was 95 hp (71 kW) in twin carburettor form, but 110 HP (82 kW) were available in a version with three downdraught Solex carbs, offering a 148 km/h (92 mph) top speed. It was followed by an even sportier version, the 135 MS, which was most commonly seen in competition, and continued to be available until 1954.

Jaguar XK150

The Jaguar XK150 is a sports car produced by Jaguar between 1957 and 1961. Initially available only in fixed head coupé (FHC) and drophead coupé (DHC) versions, it was soon followed by the roadster without full weather equipment, the XK150 OTS (open two-seater) in 1958. Minimal rear seats were fitted in the coupés. The open two-seater was fitted for the first time with wind-up windows in taller high-silled doors, but retained the very simple folding roof of its predecessors. The car’s production ended in October 1960 with a total of 9,382 Jaguar XK150 cars manufactured across all versions.

Rolls Royce Phantom II

The Rolls-Royce Phantom II was the third and last of Rolls-Royce's 40/50 hp models. The car replaced the New Phantom in 1929 by using an improved version of the Phantom I engine in an all-new chassis. A "Continental" version, with a short wheelbase and stiffer springs, was offered. By the time the production ended for this beauty in 1936, there were a mere 278 of Rolls Royce Phantom II cars manufactured across all variants, making it one of the rarer models.

MG YT

Another headturner from the English-origin carmaker, the MG YT was launched at the Motor Show in 1948. By the time its production ceased in 1950, there were only 877 of these manufactured. The featured sleek instrumentation with a tachometer (or rev counter) in front of the driver, and the speedometer positioned in front of the passenger with a central bank of subsidiary dials in the centre, giving it a classic sporty look.