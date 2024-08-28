Top 6 Budget Cars Under Rs 10 Lakh With Standard 6 Airbags

6 Cars Under Rs 10 Lakh Offering 6 Airbags As Standard: While 6 airbags haven’t become a mandatory standard feature in cars in India yet, companies like Hyundai and Tata have started including them in several of their models. If you want a budget-friendly car with 6 airbags as a standard, here are 6 models available for under Rs 10 lakh:

Cars Under Rs 10 Lakh With 6 Airbags As Standard

-- Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

-- Hyundai Exter

-- Hyundai Aura

-- Hyundai i20

-- Hyundai Venue

-- Tata Nexon

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

It is priced between Rs 5.92 lakh and Rs 8.56 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). From the base variant, it offers 6 airbags for enhanced Other safety features include hill assist control, electronic stability control (ESC), a TPMS, and ISOFIX child seat mounts, depending on the variants.

Hyundai Exter

Exter ranges between Rs 6.13 lakh and Rs 10.43 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Available in 7 trims, Exter offers 6 airbags as standard. Other safety features include ABS with EBD, ESC, TPMS, rear parking camera, and ISOFIX child-seat anchorages, etc.

Hyundai Aura, Hyundai i20 And Hyundai Venue

All three models offer 6 airbags as standard within a budget of under Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom). Aura is priced from Rs 6.49 lakh to Rs 9.05 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

While the Hyundai i20 is priced between Rs 7.04 lakh and Rs 11.21 lakh (ex-showroom pan India), the Hyundai Venue is priced from Rs 7.94 lakh for the base variant and goes up to Rs 13.48 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) for the top-spec variant.

Tata Nexon

Certain entry-level variants of the Tata Nexon are also available for under Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom) and come with 6 airbags as a standard feature. Tata Nexon starts at Rs 8 lakh, while the top variant commands Rs 15.80 lakh, (ex-showroom).