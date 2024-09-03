Top 6 Cars Launched In August 2024: Full List With Prices & More

Top 6 Cars Launched In August 2024: August has witnessed several car launches in India, including Tata Curvv EV, Mahindra Thar Roxx, Citroen Basalt, Nissan X-Trail, and more. Here we have curated a list of 6 cars launched in August 2024.

1. Tata Curvv EV

It starts at Rs 17.49 lakh and goes up to Rs 21.99 lakh, ex-showroom. Available in three trims — Creative, Accomplished, and Empowered — the Curvv EV offers two battery options: a 45 kWh battery with a claimed range of 502 km, and a 55 kWh battery with a claimed range of 585 km range.

2. Mahindra Thar Roxx

It starts at Rs 12.99 lakh, ex-showroom. It sports design tweaks over standard Thar, like a six-slat grille, C-shaped LED DRLs, and dual-tone alloy wheels. It come with two engine options- a 2-litre turbo-petrol with 177 PS/380 Nm and a 2.2-litre diesel with 175 PS/380 Nm, both with either a 6-speed manual or 6-speed automatic transmission.

3. Citroen Basalt

Available between Rs 7.99 lakh to Rs 13.83 lakh, ex-showroom, it comes in three trims: You, Plus, and Max. It comes with two engine options: an 82 PS/115 Nm 1.2-litre petrol engine with a 5-speed manual, and a 110 PS/205 Nm 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine with either a 6-speed manual or automatic transmission.

4. Nissan X-Trail

It is available at Rs 49.92 lakh (ex-showroom). This premium SUV features a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine with mild hybrid tech, producing 163 PS and 300 Nm. The engine is paired with an e-CVT automatic transmission and comes in a front-wheel-drive setup.

5. Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe

Launched at Rs 1.10 crore (ex-showroom), it boasts AMG styling, including a redesigned grille, 21-inch alloys, and a quad exhaust system. Powered by a 2-litre turbo-petrol engine, it delivers 421 PS and 500 Nm, paired with a 9-speed automatic transmission. It accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in just 4.8 seconds.

6. Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet

Mercedes-Benz also launched the 2024 CLE Cabriolet, priced similarly to the GLC 43 Coupe. It’s a 2+2 seater convertible, powered by a 2-litre turbo-petrol engine that produces 258 PS and 400 Nm, with hybrid assistance adding 23 PS and 205 Nm. The engine is mated to a 9-speed automatic transmission.