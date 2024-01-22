Top 6 Essential Things To Carry On Long Road Trips, Everyone Must Know

When setting off on a lengthy car journey, being prepared for the unexpected is key. Whether facing a mechanical issue or a health emergency, certain car hacks can be lifesaving. Here's a concise guide to essential tips every car owner should know:

Always Carry a First Aid Kit

It's vital to have a well-stocked first aid kit in your vehicle. This kit should include essential medicines and basic treatment supplies to handle minor injuries or health issues on the road.

Invest in an Air Compressor

Long trips can lead to decreased tire pressure, and in remote areas, finding a mechanic might be challenging. Carrying an air compressor can help you manage tire issues like slow leaks or punctures, preventing potential blowouts.

Include a Puncture Repair Kit

Extended driving increases the risk of tire punctures. Keeping a puncture repair kit in your car enables quick fixes, ensuring you can continue your journey with minimal delay.

Carry a Radio Communication Device

In areas with limited mobile network coverage, a portable radio device or walkie-talkie can be invaluable for emergency communication. These devices are relatively affordable, starting at around ₹2000, and can cover communication over distances of up to 5 kilometers.

Lug Around A Tow Strap

A tow strap is essential for those unexpected moments when your car or another motorist needs towing. It’s a vital tool for roadside assistance and can get you out of tricky situations.

Pack A Pair Of Jumper Cables

Jumper cables are indispensable for battery-related issues. Keeping a pair in your car ensures you can jump-start your vehicle in case of a dead battery, or help others on the road.

Equipping your car with these essentials can significantly enhance safety and convenience during long drives. Being well-prepared ensures a smoother, more enjoyable journey.