Toyota Century SUV 2024: Launched In Japan At Rs 1.41 Crore - Design, Cabin, Specs

Toyota Century is a name that puts the Japanese brand on the same stage as the Rolls-Royce. The nameplate was reserved for a sedan until now. However, the company has now taken the wraps off the 2024 Toyota Century, which is an SUV, instead. Toyota claims that Century is the only chauffeur-driven Japanese car. For obvious reasons, the statement makes utter-sense. The price for the Century SUV is already revealed, and it costs JPY 25,000,000, which equals to Rs 1.41 Crore. As of now, the brand will only be manufacturing a total of 30 units every month at its Tahara Plant in Japan.

2024 Toyota Century SUV: Design

Characteristic chauffeur-driven car proportions, with a center of gravity at the rear, combined with an outline inspired by a loom shuttle motif, with kichomen chamfering delineating generously sized, smooth-flowing door panels, to give expression to the unique Century worldview makes the Century look imposing. The exterior is immaculately finished down to the finest detail in the hands of master craftspeople, as illustrated by the exquisitely engraved phoenix emblem and the mirror finish, a luxurious shine resulting from meticulous polishing of painted surfaces. Four set-back lamps for each of the headlights and taillights give the impression of a gaze full of dignity.

2024 Toyota Century SUV: Cabin

The new Century provides a comfortable interior space with space and functionality that can be used in a variety of situations. Fully reclining rear seats with functions that allow rear-seat passengers to truly relax, including a refreshment function. The finely honed auditory sensibilities and exemplary techniques of a musical instrument manufacturing master are incorporated into the development of the audio system. Rear doors that open to a wide 75-degree angle and a sweeping cabin floor provide excellent ease of entry and exit. In addition, convenient automatic retractable power steps and easy-to-grab C-pillar grips also support natural and elegant entry and exit by rear-seat passengers.

2024 Toyota Century SUV: Performance

The newly developed 3.5-liter V6 plug-in hybrid system is designed to function as a BEV for everyday use and as an HEV for long-distance travel, making it the ideal powertrain for a chauffeur-driven vehicle. The four-wheel steering system "Dynamic Rear Steering" provides easy handling at low speeds and seamless, natural handling at medium to high speeds. A Rear Comfort mode that supports the driver's control of the vehicle to ensure a comfortable ride for passengers in the rear is available for the first time. In addition, the Rear Comfort mode assists braking control to suppress jolts when the vehicle comes to a halt. However, power and figures aren’t revealed yet.