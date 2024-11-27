Toyota Dispatches 1 Lakh Urban Cruiser Hyryder In India

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Sales In India: Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) announced that the Urban Cruiser Hyryder has surpassed the milestone of 1 lakh unit sales in India. Launched in July 2022, the Urban Cruiser Hyryder clocked the 1 lakh mark in 28 months. In comparison, its sibling - Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara — had crossed 2 lakh sales figures in July 2024, although it was launched almost two months later than the Hyryder, in September 20022.

Priced between Rs 11.14 lakh and Rs 19.99 both ex-showroom), the Hyryder comes with three powertrain options:

-- A 1.5-litre mild-hybrid setup delivering 103 PS/137 Nm with both front-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive configurations (AWD only with the MT) and a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission options.

-- A 1.5-litre strong-hybrid system producing 116 PS (combined) with an e-CVT and a front-wheel-drive system.

-- A 1.5-litre petrol-CNG engine producing 88 PS and 121.5 Nm, available with a 5-speed MT only.

The SUV offers class-leading mileage of up to 27.97 km/l in the Self Charging Hybrid variants, 21.12 km/l in the NeoDrive (MT) variants, and 26.6 km/kg in CNG variants.

Commenting on the milestone, Sabari Manohar – Vice President, Sales-Service-Used Car Business, Toyota Kirloskar Motor said, “The positive response to the Urban Cruiser Hyryder reflects our commitment to delivering innovative mobility solutions tailored to the evolving preferences of Indian customers."

"This milestone is not just a number; it signifies the beginning of a new era in SUV technology that prioritizes sustainability, performance, and customer satisfaction. The Urban Cruiser Hyryder continues to uphold Toyota’s legacy of driving change through innovation and environmental consciousness, and we are deeply grateful for the trust our customers have placed in us. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our customers who have been instrumental in achieving this milestone,” he added.

Recently, Toyota Kirloskar Motor also celebrated the milestone of 1,00,000 units sold for the Innova HyCross.