Toyota Fortuner Leader Edition Launched in India: Details

The Toyota Fortuner Leader Edition is powered by a 2.8-litre diesel engine and generates 201 horsepower.

|Last Updated: Apr 22, 2024, 05:46 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Toyota has launched the Fortuner Leader Edition to mark the achievement of selling 2.5 lakh units of the Fortuner SUV in India. This special edition is based on the 4X2 variant of the Fortuner.  Read here to know about the upgrades and features. 

Fortuner Leader Edition Exterior Upgrades

The Fortuner Leader Edition boasts features new bumper spoilers, which are part of the SUV's official accessory package. Additionally, the vehicle is equipped with striking black alloy wheels that add a touch of sportiness and style. Buyers can also choose from three dual-tone shades: Super White, Platinum Pearl White, and Silver Metallic, allowing for personalization to suit individual preferences.

Interior 

Inside the cabin, the Fortuner Leader Edition features dual-tone seat covers. Furthermore, the vehicle comes with a tyre pressure monitor, auto-folding rearview mirrors, and a wireless charger, among other standard features depending on the chosen trim level. These additions contribute to an elevated driving experience and cater to the needs of modern-day motorists.

Powertrain 

The Toyota Fortuner Leader Edition is powered by a 2.8-litre diesel engine. This engine generates 201 horsepower ample power for both city driving and highway cruising. The torque output varies depending on the choice of gearbox. The manual transmission variant produces 420Nm of torque, while the automatic gearbox version delivers an impressive 500Nm of peak torque. This ensures a smooth and responsive driving experience across various terrains and driving conditions.

According to Toyota,  more than 2.5 lakh units of Fortuner, which came to India in 2009, have been sold so far. The all-new updated model of this popular SUV is likely to arrive in early 2025. However, it is possible that it may be launched globally by the end of the year.

 

 

