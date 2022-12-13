Toyota Innova Crysta driver caught driving MPV on Goa's Morjim Beach; pays HEAVY fine

Driving on a beach seems fun, but it isn’t actually so unless you have the right set of wheels and skills. Even with a capable 4x4 rig, one can get beached at a beach without the required skills and experience. Moreover, one should only enter a beach where it is legal to drive a vehicle. If it isn’t, better stay away. Recently, a Toyota Innova Crysta owner took the MPV to Morjim Beach in Goa, and images of the same are being circulated on the internet. Well, the tourism department of the state also bumped into these pictures, and they decided to teach the man a lesson. The tourism department asked the police department to file an FIR against the Toyota Innova Crysta owner.

The joyride turned out to be quite an expensive one for the Innova Crysta owner, as he has been booked under section 188 of IPC. Thus, they are liable to pay a fine of up to Rs 50,000, as per criminal proceedings. On this incident, Dhiraj Vagle, Deputy Director for the tourism department of Goa said, “One unauthorized vehicle bearing registration No GA 03 Z 8474 was found to be recklessly and illegally driving at Morjim beach stretch.” Morjim Beach is an Olive Ridely turtle nesting site, and the government has banned any kind of vehicle on such sites.

Going by the images, we can understand that the Innova Crysta got stuck in the sand. Well, a 2WD vehicle is not the right set of wheels to explore places like a beach. Moreover, Goa has strict norms against people driving cars on the beach, as cases of vehicles either getting stuck in tides or disturbing wildlife are often reported. A few days back, a Land Rover Defender was also spotted doing the same. In fact, the driver of the Defender sped towards a flock of migratory birds and did kill a couple of them.