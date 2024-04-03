Toyota Innova Hycross Gets Even More Costlier! Check New Prices



Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has recently announced a price hike across its model range, including the popular Toyota Innova Hycross, effective from April 2024. This move comes as part of TKM's strategy to align with market dynamics and cost pressures. Let's dive into the details of new prices:

Price Hike Details

The price increase affects only the hybrid versions of the Toyota Innova Hycross, with prices going up by up to Rs. 30,000. Specifically, the VX and VX(O) variants see an increase of up to Rs. 25,000 each, while the top-of-the-line ZX and ZX(O) variants now come with a premium of Rs. 30,000 over the previous prices.

Here's a quick look at the updated variant-wise prices of the Toyota Innova Hycross (all prices are ex-showroom):

VX hybrid 7S: Old Price - Rs. 25.72 lakh, New Price - Rs. 25.97 lakh

VX hybrid 8S: Old Price - Rs. 25.77 lakh, New Price - Rs. 26.02 lakh

VX(O) hybrid 7S: Old Price - Rs. 27.69 lakh, New Price - Rs. 27.94 lakh

VX(O) hybrid 8S: Old Price - Rs. 27.74 lakh, New Price - Rs. 27.99 lakh

ZX hybrid 7S: Old Price - Rs. 30.04 lakh, New Price - Rs. 30.34 lakh

ZX(O) hybrid 7S: Old Price - Rs. 30.68 lakh, New Price - Rs. 30.98 lakh

Bookings Reopened For Hycross ZX and ZX(O) variants

Simultaneously with the price hike, TKM has reopened bookings for the Innova Hycross ZX and ZX(O) variants. These bookings were temporarily halted about a year ago due to overwhelming demand. This move aims to meet customer demand and provide a seamless booking experience for prospective buyers.

In addition to reopening bookings, TKM is set to introduce new GX(O) variants for the Innova Hycross in the coming weeks. These new variants are expected to enhance the MPV's value proposition, offering customers more choices and features to suit their preferences.