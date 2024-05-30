Toyota Innova Hycross: What You Need to Know - Pros and Cons

Toyota Innova Hycross Pros & Cons: In the first quarter of 2024 (January – March), a total of 28,482 hybrid cars were sold across the country. Leading the sales chart was the Toyota Innova Hycross, with 14,442 units sold. It's a totally different car from the Crysta. Let's take a look at its pros and cons.

Toyota Innova Hycross Pros

Design: It's a good-looking MPV with SUV’ish styling and better road presence.

Interior: Good comfort in all 3 rows and usable boot space even with 3rd row up while the interior looks Upmarket.

Hybrid Powertrain: It delivers an impressive 23kmpl fuel efficiency with a hybrid powertrain, making it lighter on your wallet.

Performance: Impressive performance, 0-100km/h acceleration in just 9.5 seconds (Toyota claims).

Ride & Handling: It offers sorted handling and comfortable ride quality, thanks to its monocoque construction. The suspension also works well.

NVH Levels: Excellent work is done to lower NVH levels, resulting in a relatively quiet experience inside the cabin.

Features: A panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats, multi-zone climate control, leather upholstery, electrically adjustable rear ottoman seats, connected car features, drive modes, ADAS, 6 airbags, ABS, ESP, all-wheel disc brakes, hill hold, and among many others, are on offer.

Toyota Innova Hycross Cons

No Diesel/Petrol MT Option: It has a 2.0L Petrol and a 2.0L strong hybrid petrol engine options, mated with CVT and e-CVT transmission respectably. No diesel engine or Petrol MT option is there to opt for.

Tyres: It offers good ride quality but could have been even better if given high-profile tyres. 18-inch wheels with 50 profile tyres compromise the overall stance, they look small compared to the vehicle size.

Sound System: Average quality JBL sound system and basic infotainment system display with poor camera resolution.

Missing Features: Considering the price range (Rs 19.77 Lakh - Rs 30.98 Lakh), some features seem missing like rain-sensing wipers and lumbar adjustment etc.