Toyota has recently launched a new mid-level variant of its compact MPV, the Rumion. The new variant has been named as 'Toyota Rumion G AT'. It comes equipped with a 6-speed automatic transmission, offering convenience and smoother gear shifts for urban and highway driving.

Features and Technology

The Rumion G AT variant boasts a range of features including a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity. Other notable features include a height-adjustable driver's seat and front seatbelt, Toyota Connected Car Technology, dual-tone fabric upholstery, teak wood finish trims, a central sliding armrest with storage, engine push start/stop button, climate control, front fog lamps, chrome door handles, dual-tone 15-inch alloy wheels, and a rear washer, wiper, and defogger.

Safety Features

In terms of safety, the Toyota Rumion comes equipped with dual front airbags, electronic stability control, hill hold assist, Isofix child seat mounts, seat belt reminders, and rear parking sensors, ensuring a secure driving experience for occupants.

Engine and Performance:

Toyota Rumion is a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine capable of producing 103bhp power and 137Nm torque. For variants with a CNG kit, the engine delivers 88bhp power and 121.5Nm torque. However, the CNG option is available only in the initial G trim. Customers can choose between a 5-speed manual transmission or the new 6-speed torque converter automatic for a tailored driving experience.

Price and Variants:

The price for the Toyota Rumion G AT has been set at Rs 13 lakh (ex-showroom), which is about Rs 1.40 lakh more than its manual variant (G trim, 5-speed manual gearbox). However, this top-end variant is about Rs 73,000 less than the V AT. Its booking has started with a token money of Rs 11,000. Along with this, the company has also started booking Rumian e-CNG again.