Toyota Launches New Innova Crysta GX+ Trim At Rs 21.39 lakh; Check What's New

Toyota has introduced a new mid-spec GX+ trim for the popular Innova Crysta at Rs 21.39 lakh. 

 

Edited By: Medha Jha|Last Updated: May 06, 2024, 03:57 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Toyota has introduced a new mid-spec GX+ trim for the popular Innova Crysta at Rs 21.39 lakh. According to the company, over 10,50,000 units of the Innova to customers, since its inception in 2005. The new GX+ trim is available in two variants: a 7-seater configuration and an 8-seater option, priced at Rs 21.39 lakh and Rs 21.44 lakh respectively (ex-showroom). This positions the GX+ trim above the base GX variant, which starts at Rs 19.99 lakh.

Design And Features

The exterior of the Innova Crysta GX+ features distinctive silver surrounds on the piano black grille. The trim also sports diamond-cut alloy wheels.  Inside the cabin, the GX+ trim boasts wood finish interior panels, fabric seats for comfort, and auto-fold mirrors for convenience. 

Tech and Safety

The GX+ trim comes equipped with several tech and safety features including a rearview camera and DVR for enhanced visibility and recording capabilities. The vehicle provides safety features such as twin airbags, Vehicle Stability Control, and Hill-Start Assist Control. 
The Innova Crysta GX+ is available in 4 colour options including Super White, Attitude Black Mica, Avant-Garde Bronze Metallic, Platinum White Pearl, and Silver Metallic.

Powertrain

Under the hood, the Innova Crysta GX+ is powered by a 2.4-litre diesel engine, delivering 148 bhp and 343 Nm of peak torque. This engine is paired with a 5-speed manual transmission, providing a balanced blend of performance and efficiency. The vehicle offers two drive modes: Eco and Power.

