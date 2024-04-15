Toyota Launches New Innova Hycross GX (O) Variant; Check Price, Features And Other Details

Toyota has introduced a new top-spec variant for its popular Innova Hycross petrol lineup, named the GX (O) model. Priced between Rs 20.99 lakh to Rs 21.13 lakh, this variant is available in both seven- and eight-seater configurations, offering enhanced features compared to the previous top-spec GX variant.

Features and

The Innova Hycross GX (O) comes at a premium of approximately Rs 1 lakh over the equivalent GX variant. This extra cost brings notable additions such as front LED fog lights, front parking sensors, a 360-degree camera, and a rear defogger. Inside, the cabin receives upgrades like a chestnut-themed interior, soft-touch materials on the dashboard and doors, and new fabric seat covers. Additionally, comfort features like automatic climate control, a 10.1-inch infotainment touchscreen, and wireless Apple CarPlay are included.

Variants and Pricing Details

Notably, the 8-seater version of the Hycross GX (O) misses out on some features like the 10.1-inch touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay, and a retractable rear sunshade. This difference in features reflects in the pricing, with the 7-seater variant priced at Rs 20.99 lakh and the 8-seater variant at Rs 21.13 lakh.

Engine and Performance

Under the hood, the Hycross GX (O) retains the same 174hp, 205Nm, 2.0-litre petrol engine paired with a CVT automatic gearbox. Toyota claims a fuel efficiency of 16.13 kilometres per litre for this model.

Colour Options

Toyota offers the Innova Hycross GX (O) in seven exterior finishes, including Blackish Ageha Glass Flake, Platinum White Pearl, Attitude Black Mica, Sparkling Black Pearl Crystal Shine, Silver Metallic, Super White, and Avant Garde Bronze Metallic.