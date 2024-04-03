Toyota Launches Urban Cruiser Taisor SUV At Rs. 7.73 Lakh; Check Features, Specifications And Other Details

Toyota India has finally introduced the Urban Cruiser Taisor today. Notably, this vehicle is a crossover SUV based on the Maruti Fronx, marking the sixth collaboration product between Toyota and Maruti Suzuki in India. It is priced at Rs. 7.73 lakh onwards. Bookings for the Urban Cruiser Taisor have already begun, with deliveries scheduled to commence in May 2024. Read here to know all about this new SUV.

Design and Exterior Features

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor inherits its design cues from the Fronx, maintaining a similar silhouette while showcasing updated front and rear profiles. Notable exterior enhancements include a refreshed front grille, tweaked bumpers, newly designed LED daytime running lights (DRLs), and stylish alloy wheels that contribute to its distinctive appearance on the road.

Interior

Inside the cabin, the Taisor is equipped with a range of advanced features, including a large infotainment screen with wireless smartphone connectivity, a semi-digital instrument cluster, automatic climate control, a wireless charging pad, ambient lighting, steering-mounted controls, a 360-degree surround camera system, and a convenient head-up display.

Specifications

Under the hood, the Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor retains the powertrains from the Maruti Fronx lineup. It offers a choice between a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine generating 88bhp and 113Nm of torque and a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine producing 99bhp and 148Nm of torque. The 1.2-litre engine variants can be paired with either a five-speed manual transmission or a five-speed automated manual transmission (AMT), while the turbo petrol models come with a six-speed manual gearbox or a six-speed automatic torque converter unit. Additionally, select variants of the Taisor offer the option of a company-fitted compressed natural gas (CNG) kit.

Pricing and Competition

Compared to the Maruti Fronx, the Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor commands a slight premium, with price variations of up to Rs. 25,000 for the 1.2-liter engine models. Surprisingly, the difference narrows to just Rs. 1,000 for the 1.0-litre turbo model, showcasing competitive pricing in this segment. The Taisor competes against popular models like the Maruti Fronx, Maruti Brezza, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Renault Kiger, Nissan Magnite, and the upcoming Mahindra XUV300.