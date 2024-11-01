Toyota Sales Up 41% At 30,845 Units In October 2024

Toyota Sales In October 2024: Toyota Kirloskar Motor on Friday reported a 41 per cent rise in total sales of 30,845 units in October as compared to 21,879 units in the same month last year. Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) said the domestic sales stood at 28,138 units while exports were at 2,707 units last month.

In the first seven months of FY'24, TKM sold 1,93,468 units—up 33% from the 1,45,818 units sold during the same period in FY'23. According to the official statement, "A key driver of this growth has been TKM's expanded production capacity, achieved through the introduction of three-shift operations, which has enabled the company to better meet the rising market demand."

Commenting on the performance, Sabari Manohar – Vice President, Sales-Service-Used Car Business, Toyota Kirloskar Motor said, “Our entire range of product offerings has experienced strong sales momentum, bringing festive cheer to all of us at Toyota."

"This growth is fuelled by increased footfalls and strong demand for our SUVs and MPVs, along with a significant boost from the introduction of Festival Limited Editions of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Urban Cruiser Taisor, Glanza, and Rumion, which were specially launched for the season," he said.

"Furthermore, good order-taking, paired with efficient deliveries, has propelled our growth as customer response to our full product lineup has been very positive, enhancing both the sales volumes as well as the market acceptance," he added.

Sabari Manohar said, "The festive season also gave us with an opportunity to reinforce our commitment to customer centricity by introducing special schemes starting in September, including extended warranties and attractive exchange offers across key models.”