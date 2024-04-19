Advertisement
NewsAuto
TOYOTA

Toyota Unveils Fortuner Mild Hybrid In South Africa; Check What's New

Recently launched Fortuner MHEV comes with a 48V mild-hybrid system integrated with the familiar 2.8-litre diesel engine. 

 

Edited By: Medha Jha|Last Updated: Apr 19, 2024, 11:15 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Toyota Unveils Fortuner Mild Hybrid In South Africa; Check What's New

Toyota has recently unveiled a new variant of its popular Fortuner SUV in South Africa. Notably, this new model is equipped with mild-hybrid technology. This Fortuner SUV has been named as the Fortuner MHEV (Mild Hybrid Electric Vehicle). Read here to know what makes this model stand out in the SUV market.

Toyota Fortuner With MHEV Technology

Recently launched Fortuner MHEV comes with a 48V mild-hybrid system integrated with the familiar 2.8-litre diesel engine. This hybrid setup provides an additional 16hp and 42Nm of torque which results in a total power output of 201hp and 500Nm of torque. According to Toyota, this hybrid configuration makes the Fortuner MHEV 5 per cent more fuel-efficient than its standard diesel model. 

Performance 

Fortuner MHEV features a 6-speed automatic gearbox and it offers both 2WD and 4WD variants. Interestingly, there is an inclusion of idle start-stop technology enhances throttle response and ensures smoother engine restarts.

Design and Features

The Fortuner MHEV reflects a resemblance to the Fortuner Legender variant available in India. However, the South African-spec model boasts a wider range of exterior paint options compared to its Indian counterpart. Inside the cabin, there are minor cosmetic tweaks which enhance the overall appeal of the vehicle.

Advanced Safety and Technology

The Fortuner MHEV comes equipped with Toyota's Safety Sense ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) suite. This includes features such as a 360-degree camera.

Expected Launch In India

The Fortuner MHEV has been introduced in South Africa and is expected to be available in other markets soon. The company has not revealed it official launch in India. Toyota currently offers a range of powertrain options in India, including petrol, petrol-hybrid, petrol-CNG, and diesel variants. 

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi watches Surya Tilak of Shri Ram Lalla
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of 29 Naxalites' encounter
DNA Video
DNA test of 'religious thinking' on UPSC list
DNA Video
DNA: Did cloud seeding drown Dubai?
DNA Video
DNA: Is Israel going to bring a big storm?
DNA Video
DNA: The hidden dangers of protein powders
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Mamata Banerjee's riot politics!
DNA Video
DNA: Is Constitution going to be changed?
DNA Video
DNA: Who is killing India's Enemies?
DNA Video
DNA: Why did some Muslim countries appear to help Israel?