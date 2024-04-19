Toyota has recently unveiled a new variant of its popular Fortuner SUV in South Africa. Notably, this new model is equipped with mild-hybrid technology. This Fortuner SUV has been named as the Fortuner MHEV (Mild Hybrid Electric Vehicle). Read here to know what makes this model stand out in the SUV market.

Toyota Fortuner With MHEV Technology

Recently launched Fortuner MHEV comes with a 48V mild-hybrid system integrated with the familiar 2.8-litre diesel engine. This hybrid setup provides an additional 16hp and 42Nm of torque which results in a total power output of 201hp and 500Nm of torque. According to Toyota, this hybrid configuration makes the Fortuner MHEV 5 per cent more fuel-efficient than its standard diesel model.

Performance

Fortuner MHEV features a 6-speed automatic gearbox and it offers both 2WD and 4WD variants. Interestingly, there is an inclusion of idle start-stop technology enhances throttle response and ensures smoother engine restarts.

Design and Features

The Fortuner MHEV reflects a resemblance to the Fortuner Legender variant available in India. However, the South African-spec model boasts a wider range of exterior paint options compared to its Indian counterpart. Inside the cabin, there are minor cosmetic tweaks which enhance the overall appeal of the vehicle.

Advanced Safety and Technology

The Fortuner MHEV comes equipped with Toyota's Safety Sense ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) suite. This includes features such as a 360-degree camera.

Expected Launch In India

The Fortuner MHEV has been introduced in South Africa and is expected to be available in other markets soon. The company has not revealed it official launch in India. Toyota currently offers a range of powertrain options in India, including petrol, petrol-hybrid, petrol-CNG, and diesel variants.