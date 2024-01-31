Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder 7-Seater Digitally Rendered With BOLD Design: Watch

Anticipation is building as Toyota gears up to launch the 7-seater version of its popular Hyryder SUV in India next year. The three-row variant is expected to bring fresh design elements and cater to the growing demand for spacious family vehicles in the market.

Toyota Hyryder Expected Design and Features

The rendered image of the upcoming Toyota Hyryder reveals a host of design enhancements. At the front, a bold chrome bar takes centre stage, adorned with the iconic Toyota badge. The hexagonal grille, finished in black, adds a touch of sophistication. Sharp LED headlamps and a vertical LED lighting system with expansive housings contribute to a modern aesthetic. The broader lower air intake and a robustly sculpted bonnet complete the frontal makeover.

Moving to the side profile, larger wheels with a fresh design accentuate aggressive-looking wheel arches. Tall pillars and elongated rear doors hint at the thoughtful redesign to accommodate the third-row seating arrangement. The rear profile showcases modifications to the LED tail lamps, tailgate, and rear bumper, promising an overall refreshed appearance.

While the wheelbase remains the same at 2,600 mm, insiders suggest a completely fresh interior theme for the 7-seater Hyryder. The addition of new features and technologies aims to differentiate it from its five-seater counterpart, offering consumers a compelling option in the crowded SUV market.

Toyota Hyryder Expected Performance

Under the hood, the 7-seater Hyryder is expected to retain the well-known 1.5L four-cylinder K15C mild hybrid petrol engine and the 1.5L three-cylinder strong hybrid petrol engine. Performance enthusiasts may have the option of a six-seater variant with a captain seating arrangement. There's speculation about the inclusion of the K15C Dual Jet Dual VVT smart hybrid petrol engine in lower- and mid-spec variants, while the top-end trims might boast the more fuel-efficient strong hybrid mill.

Expected to be priced just over Rs. 15 lakh (ex-showroom), the Toyota Hyryder 7-seater will enter a competitive market, taking on rivals like the Tata Safari, MG Hector Plus, Citroen C3 Aircross seven-seater, Mahindra XUV700, and Hyundai Alcazar. With Renault and Nissan also set to launch seven-seater SUVs in the coming years, the segment is heating up.

