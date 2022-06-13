Toyota and Maruti Suzuki are collaboratively developing a mid-size SUV to take on the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and more. The Japanese automaker recently filed trademark registration for the ‘Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder’ nameplate and now, for the first time, the SUV has been spied while shooting for a TVC, revealing the design details of the SUV. While both the brands have resorted to staying silent on this topic, the new images and trademark registration has revealed that something is cooking up in Toyota's research and development department. In all likelihood, the company is reserving these credentials for its upcoming Hyundai Creta rivalling mid-size SUV.

The test mule of the upcoming SUV has been spotted a couple of times on Indian roads. However, the heavy camo ensured that styling bits remain hidden from the eyes of the onlookers. In terms of styling, the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder will look every bit like an SUV. It is internationally codenamed as D22 and will be based on the DNGA architecture. The spy shots reveal sleek LED DRLs and a red coloured paint job.

In fact, it will spawn a Maruti Suzuki-badged iteration in the Indian market. The Toyota Hyryder will be around 4.3 metres in length. The mid-size SUV is reported to be manufactured exclusively by Toyota, even for the Maruti Suzuki. Moreover, it will come loaded with features like a 360-degree camera, 6 airbags, a large touchscreen infotainment unit, cruise control and more.

Talking of powertrain options, this Toyota-Maruti Suzuki offering will miss out on an oil burner. It is anticipated to be sold with a strong hybrid powertrain, which will be highly efficient. An engine will be used as a generator here to juice up the battery pack, which will further power the electric motor. For the pricing, expect the mid-size SUV from the Japanese duo to cost close to Rs 20 lakh in the hybrid avatar.

