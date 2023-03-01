Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Innova Hycross Helps Carmaker Post 75 Percent Sales Jump

Toyota Kirloskar Motor, the Indo-Japanese carmaker known for cars like Toyota Innova and Toyota Fortuner has posted a sales jump of 75 percent on a year-on-year basis. Toyota managed to sell 15,338 units in February 2023, as compared to February 2022, when the company had dispatched 8,745 units in the domestic market. Leading this growth are the newly launched hybrid cars from the carmaker - the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder and the new Toyota Innova Hycross. Toyota has been advocating sale of Hybrid to counter electric vehicles, stating that the transition from ICE to Hybrid is much more cost effective for consumers.

"We are witnessing a continued interest from customers across our product portfolio, resulting in a very healthy growth in the month of February 2023," TKM Sales and Strategic Marketing Vice President Atul Sood said in a statement. The recent announcement of opening of bookings for the Toyota Hilux, is also continuing to generate excitement, resulting in good orders from across the country, Sood said.

Other products like the Glanza, the Fortuner and the Legender also continue to elicit robust demand in the market, he added. "Looking ahead, we expect to close this quarter on a high note, in comparison to last year. As a customer centric company in constant pursuit to redefine customer experience, we are continually working to meet the market demand effectively," Sood noted.

Toyota currently has three hybrid cars in its portfolio - Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Innova Hycross and Camry. Apart from these, Toyota also retails Glanza and Urban Cruiser, both made by Maruti Suzuki. Cars like Hilux, Land Cruiser and Vellfire are exclusive vehicles catering limited audience.