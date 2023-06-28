Triumph Speed 400, Scrambler 400 X Unveiled Ahead Of July 5 Launch, Made In Partnership With Bajaj

Triumph, the UK-based motorcycle manufacturer is finally filtering down its engineering innovations for the A2 licence holders. The automaker has decided to enter the 400cc motorcycle market with two of its new products, developed in collaboration with Indian 2-wheeler giants - Bajaj. The company has revealed the Triumph Speed 400 and Triumph Scrambler 400 X in the UK recently, and they are scheduled to be unveiled in India on July 5. With these motorcycles, the duo will go against the Royal Enfield Scram, Yezdi Scrambler, and the upcoming Harley Davidson X440.

Triumph Speed 400, Scrambler 400 X: Design

Conceived and designed in Hinckley, UK, these are instantly recognisable, thanks to the timeless Triumph silhouette, signature sculpted fuel tank and classic engine profile. Traditional touches, like the distinctive finned cylinder head and traditional exhaust header clamps combine with contemporary details like the upswept silencer, bold graphics and sensitively-incorporated technology, such as concealed liquid-cooling and a flowing exhaust run with hidden primary silencer. The Speed 400’s two-tone paint schemes, each featuring a prominent Triumph tank graphic, reflect its dynamic roadster style, with Carnival Red, Caspian Blue and Phantom Black colours available.

Accentuating the Scrambler 400 X’s all-road attitude are lots of purposeful and practical features, including protection for the headlight, radiator and sump, as well as handguards, a handlebar brace with pad and a longer front mudguard. The Scrambler 400 X is available in three stylish and contemporary colour schemes, each featuring Triumph’s distinctive ‘Scrambler’ tank stripe and triangle badge, with Matt Khaki Green and Fusion White, Carnival Red and Phantom Black, plus Phantom Black and Silver Ice options.

Triumph Speed 400, Scrambler 400 X: Specs

Powering these motorcycles is an all-new fuel-injected and liquid-cooled 398cc single-cylinder engine with four-valve, DOHC cylinder head and a crankshaft that has been perfectly weighted and balanced to optimise inertia for low-speed rideability. A finger-follower valve train with a low reciprocating mass and DLC coatings that reduce friction. The powertrain develops 40 PS of peak power and 37.5 Nm of max torque. The transmission is a 6-speed unit.

The Speed 400 has an accessible 790 mm of seat height, while the Scrambler X’s seat height is set at 835 mm. The Speed 400 features large 43 mm big-piston upside-down front forks, a mono-shock Rear Suspension Unit. Powerful four-piston radial front brakes with a 300mm front disc and braided lines give a responsive brake feel for improved rider confidence.

The Scrambler 400 X features a longer wheelbase, longer travel suspension, larger 19-inch front wheel and wide handlebars for greater stability and control when riding on loose surfaces, as well as providing a more upright and commanding Scrambler riding position. A larger cast steel brake pedal and high-grip foot pegs that are positioned lower and wider also make for a more natural standing riding position when riding off-road, while a larger 320mm front brake disc and optimised pad compound deliver reassuringly progressive braking performance in all conditions.