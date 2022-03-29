Triumph Tiger Sport adventure motorcycle launched in India, priced at Rs 8.95 lakh

Triumph India has launched the new Tiger Sport 660. The new bike has a design of a middle-weight adventure sports motorcycle. It is priced at Rs 8.95 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Indian market. It is to be noted that the booking for the bikes started weeks ago with an amount of Rs 50,000.

The new Tiger Sport 660 was globally unveiled back in October and is now set to be in the Indian market with the deliveries starting soon. The new Adventure bike is upgraded with multiple features like LED headlights, ABS, a TFT display, 2 riding modes namely Road and Rain along with switchable traction control.

The adventure sport design of the bike is inspired by the Trident 660. It gets the same mainframe and engine platform. However, the rear end of the bike gets an updated subframe to make the design more apt for the adventure sports category.

Also read: Petrol crosses Rs 100 mark in Delhi, Mumbai - Top CNG cars to buy in India - Tata, Maruti Suzuki and more

The hardware on the bike includes Nissin brakes and Showa suspension. To hold the road, it gets Michelin Road 5 tyres.

The new bike draws power from a 600cc 3-cylinder engine churning out 81 PS and peak torque of 64 Nm. The engine is mated with a 6-speed gearbox with the option of an up and down quick shifter.

As for the looks, the bike gets an aggressive front end complemented by the colour options like Lucerne Blue & Sapphire Black, Graphite with Sapphire Black, and dynamic Korosi Red & Graphite. It also gets a fuel tank having a fuel holding capacity of 17 litres.

The bike in India will be competing with the likes of the Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT and Kawasaki Versys 650.

Live TV

#mute