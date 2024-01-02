Truck Drivers Strike Against New Hit-And-Run Rule, Causing Long Queues On Petrol Pumps

The recently-made amendment in jail terms and penalties in a hit-and-run case has led to a nationwide strike from truck drivers. Resultantly, massive queues are now visible on petrol pumps across the nation. With petrol bunks turning away motorists in Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, vehicle owners have started panic buying fuel for their vehicles.

#WATCH | Himachal Pradesh: Long queues at petrol pumps in Dharamshala as Transport Association, drivers protest against new law on hit and run cases. pic.twitter.com/OWHvqXrTwS — ANI (@ANI) January 2, 2024

Why Are Truck Drivers Protesting?

Well, the penalties for the hit-and-run cases are revised making for stringent provisions for road users. Truckers have announced a nationwide strike against the decision. Under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which is set to replace the colonial-era Indian Penal Code, drivers who cause serious road accidents due to negligent driving and run away without informing police or the administration face up to 10 years in prison or a fine of Rs 7 lakh. Truckers in several states launched a protest against the stringent provision.

Long Queues On Petrol Pump

There are massive queues at petrol pumps across the nation. The strike has triggered panic-buying and vehicle owners are trying their best to hoard fuel. Videos posted on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) reveal that violence erupted at various fuel bunks to fill tanks faster.

Petrol Pumps Going Dry In Jammu & Kashmir

The effect of the strike isn’t limited to just plains. The J-K fuel station owner’s association has revealed over 90 per cent of their bunks are already gone dry, and the remaining stock could end soon, as nearly 1,500 tankers carrying fuel to the UT and Ladakh are participating in the strike.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh | On truck drivers' protest against the new law on hit-and-run cases, General VK Singh (Retd), MoS Road Transport & Highways says, "Passengers should not face problems. The new law is to help the passengers. Earlier drivers used to run away, now a new law… pic.twitter.com/52JHNTbPQT — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 2, 2024

Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, V K Bidhuri said, "There is an impact of the nationwide strike here as well. But we have 21 days' stock of diesel and 24 days' stock of petrol available at the depots in the Valley. We also have over 20 days' stock of LPG available." "I have held a meeting with the representatives of the oil companies as well. There is no need to panic," he added.

#WATCH | Delhi: On the protest by transport associations, drivers against the new law on hit and run cases, All India Motor & Goods Transport Association President, Rajendra Kapoor says "Our only demand from the govt is that the decision should have been taken after having… pic.twitter.com/YsmdT46eVN — ANI (@ANI) January 2, 2024

Also, Rajendra Kapoor, President of All India Motor & Goods Transport Association said, “Our only demand from the govt is that the decision should have been taken after having consultations with our stakeholders. There was no discussion with anyone on this, and no one was asked about this...No protest has been announced by the members of All India Motor & Goods Transport Association...There should be a discussion on this issue. Protest can never lead to a solution. We believe that Govt will hold conversations with our members and take a call on this later.