'Turn Dreams Into Reality': Anand Mahindra To Praggnanandhaa After Chess Star Thanks Him For EV Gift

Mahindra and Mahindra often facilitate players and athletes who earn prizes for the nation on international forums. Taking forward the tradition, Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra announced to gift a Mahindra XUV400 EV to chess prodigy Praggnanandhaa's parents after he became the youngest chess player to reach the finals of the Chess World Cup. The decision was further affirmed by Mahindra and Mahindra, CEO Rajesh Jejurikar.

After the announcement from Anand Mahindra and affirmation from Jejurikar, Praggnanandhaa took to X (Twitter) to express gratitude for the same. The chess prodigy thanked Anand Mahindra and Rajesh Jejurikar for fulfilling his parents' dream. He said, "No words to express my Gratitude Thankyou very much @anandmahindra sir and @rajesh664 sir It is a long term dream of my parents to own an EV car thanks for making it a reality!"

Anand Mahindra addressed the appreciation post saying, "The ultimate goal of a car manufacturer is to turn dreams into reality… "

The cost of the Mahindra XUV400 ranges from 15.99 lakh (ex-showroom) to 18.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The XUV400 is available in two trims and has two battery configurations. The bigger 39.4 kWh battery pack has a claimed driving range of 456 km, whereas the smaller 34.5 kWh battery pack offers a range of 375km. Two charger options are available for the cheaper EC trim: 3.3 kW and 7.2 kW. The EL trim, on the other hand, has a 7.2 kW charger as standard equipment.

Before, this Mahindra and Mahindra felicitated Indian boxer Nikhat Zareenfor for winning a gold medal at the Women's Boxing Championship. Even before that, Olympic Gold Medallist Neeraj Chopra was felicitated for his performance with the javelin on the global stage. The automaker made a special javelin edition of the Mahindra XUV700 for the Gold Medallist.