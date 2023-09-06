TVS Apache RTR 310 Launched In India At Rs 2.43 Lakh: Design, Specs, Features, Variants

TVS Apache RTR 310 is finally out of its veils, and it goes on sale in the country at a starting price of Rs 2.43 lakh, ex-showroom. The naked streetfighter is based on the TVS Apache RR 310, which is the flagship motorcycle of the brand. The new Apache RTR 310 is designed to take on the likes of the KTM Duke 390, BMW G310R, Triumph Speed 400 and more. Also, TVS is offering the motorcycle in a total of two paint schemes as of now - Arsenal Black and Fury Yellow. Also, there are 3 BTO configurations - Dynamic Kit, Dynamic Pro Kit, and Sepang Blue.

TVS Apache RTR 310: Design

The TVS Apache RTR 310 sports a forward biased mass with an upswept sleek tail giving it a unique streetfighter silhouette. The DRL, headlamp and tail lamp are all designed to give a menacing cyborg look. The unique lightweight aluminium sub frame embodies an exoskeletal look that maximizes its agility. The all new lightweight 8 spoke dual coloured alloy wheels enhance the flamboyance. The adjustable hand levers provide 4 levels of adjustment for increased accessibility during diverse riding styles.

TVS Apache RTR 310: Features

The RTR 310 is equipped with 5 ride modes namely Urban, Rain, Sports, Track and the all-new Supermoto mode that disengages the rear ABS. The horizontal 5” TFT race computer offers unique UI themes, and customizable settings including traction control, cruise control, quickshifter, climatic seat control, TPMS, headlamp brightness and DRL control. The SmartXonnect Bluetooth connectivity links the TVS Apache RTR 310 with your smartphone offering a series of features including telephony, music control, GoPro control, smart helmet connectivity, voice assist, race telemetry, precise turn by turn navigation with what3words, digi docs and crash alert. It also gets a heated-cooled seat.

TVS Apache RTR 310: Specs

The reverse-inclined 312.2 cc engine produces a peak power of 35.6 PS @ 9,700 rpm and maximum torque of 28.7 Nm @ 6,650 rpm. It makes the new Apache RTR 310 the fastest in its segment with a 0-60 kmph timing of 2.81 seconds. The power is delivered through a 6-speed transmission with a Bi-Directional Quickshifter. The quickshifter is specially tuned for the widest operating range starting from 2,300 rpm all the way to the red line. The Throttle-By-Wire system comprises an intelligent 46mm large throttle body. The suspension on the motorcycle is honed and tuned by the experts from KYB.

TVS Apache RTR 310: Built To Order

The BTO scheme is offered with two predefined packs - Dynamic and Dynamic Pro. Dynamic kit includes fully adjustable suspension with preload, compression and rebound damping adjustment on the front suspension and preload + rebound damping on the rear monoshock. The kit also includes a Tire Pressure Monitoring System and Brass Coated drive chain. The Dynamic Pro kit includes Dynamic Stability Control and heated/cooled seat. The RT-DSC features a first in segment 6D IMU that provides the ultimate safety package – Cornering ABS, Cornering traction control, Cornering Cruise control, wheelie control, slope dependent control and rear lift-off control.