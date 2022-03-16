TVS Jupiter ZX SmartXonnect launched at Rs 80,973; gets Voice Assist feature

TVS Motors has launched the Jupiter ZX which now comes with SmartXonnect and Voice Assist feature, a Bluetooth connection technology that was previously only available on the TVS Jupiter Grande Edition. Only the Honda Activa outsells the TVS Jupiter as India's best-selling scooter.

With SmartXonnect’s Voice Assist feature, the TVS Jupiter ZX is the only 110cc scooter in the country with a completely digital console, navigation, SMS/Call alerts and voice assistance. Other improvements accompany the new features, making the trim even better, and the SmartXonnect adds to the allure of the product.

A LED headlight, 2-litre glove box with mobile charger, 21-litre storage and a front disc brake are among the other features and the Voice Assist feature allows users to connect with the scooter via voice commands. The scooter reaction is shown on the speedometer and as audible feedback via headphones and this is delivered to the TVS SmartXonnect app via a connected device such as Bluetooth headphones, wired headphones, or a helmet.

Silver Oak colour inner panels distinguish the TVS Jupiter ZX version from the rest, along with a new dual-tone seat with a new design pattern. There is also a rear backrest to improve the comfort and convenience of the pillion.

The TVS Jupiter ZX is equipped with a 110cc engine that produces 7.88 PS of power and 8.8 Nm of torque. The TVS Jupiter ZX SmartXonnect is available in two new colour options: Matte Black and Copper Brown, and is priced at Rs 80,973 (ex-showroom).

