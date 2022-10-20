TVS Raider motorcycle with SmartXonnect launched in India, priced at Rs 99,990

TVS Motor Company, India's homegrown manufacturer of two-wheelers and three-wheelers has launched TVS Raider with SmartXonnectTM technology priced at Rs 99,990 (ex-showroom, Delhi) and is available for bookings. It will be available in a colour selection of Wicked Black and Fiery Yellow. The motorcycle offers a slew of new age features like a segment first 5 inch TFT cluster and advanced connectivity tech for its customers.

The TVS Raider now comes equipped with a 5 inch TFT console that connects the user with the motorcycle through an exclusive mobile application. This Bluetooth enabled system showcases a range of riding analytics to help riders review their ride and style. Additionally, the motorcycle offers voice and navigation assist, incoming call feature, image transfer options and ride reports.

Commenting on the launch, Aniruddha Haldar, Senior Vice President, Commuters, Corporate Brand & Dealer Transformation, TVS Motor Company, said, “The TVS Raider has become one of the most loved motorcycle since its launch last year, and continues to wow its riders who related to its wicked genre, distinct style and best-in-class features. This variant adds to the motorcycle’s charm with a lot more first-in-class connected features including a TFT display, Bluetooth connectivity, voice assist and more. With this update, TVS Raider will continue its wicked ride as the preferred choice of GenZ.”

TVS Raider gets a 124.8 cc air & oil-cooled 3V engine churns a maximum power of 8.37 kW @ 7,500 rpm and torque of 11.2 Nm @ 6,000 rpm. The motorcycle boasts a best-in-class acceleration of 0-60 km/h in 5.9 sec and a top speed of 99 km/h. It gets gas-charged 5-step adjustable mono-shock suspension, low friction front suspension and split seat, 5-speed gearbox and 17” alloy chunky wide tyres.