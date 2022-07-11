Unexplored paths often lead to new destinations, and on a similar note, TVS took a blank sheet of paper and went on to design a motorcycle that will also invent a new segment. Well, the company came up with a fresh new offering, dubbed the Ronin. Launched in the Indian market at a starting price of Rs 1.49 lakh (ex-showroom), we can sense that the 2022 TVS Ronin will rival a host of motorcycles in our market. But what exactly is it? Does it deserve a place in your garage or not? Well, these are the questions that we have been hearing about it, and the answer to all of them hides in a read of our TVS Ronin’s review.

TVS Ronin Review: Looker?

TVS has used a neo-retro theme for the Ronin's design. Since it does look polarising, it will remain a hit or a miss for the masses. While a few will fall for it head over heels, the remaining audience will find it tough to be appealing. Interestingly, it looks neat in person. The fit and finish levels are of the highest order, like the paint scheme.

Talking of design highlights, the off-centred instrument console, LED headlamp, and golden-painted USD forks make it look premium. Off lately, we have seen some oddly-designed rear-view mirrors on motorcycles, but the Ronin sports sharply-designed units. The alloy wheels measure 17 inches in diameter, and they feature a diamond-cut finish. The exhaust canister is big, but it isn’t as obtrusive a design element as the Apache RR 310's.

On the whole, a fresh design it is, and it will take time to grow on the audience. However, the rear fender could've been done with a minimalistic approach. Also, the lighting on the Ronin is an all-LED affair.

TVS Ronin Review: Tech-packed?

The switchgear and the instrument console on the Ronin score high marks for quality. In fact, the instrument console offers a lot of information, which at times would be really hard to process for the rider. Thankfully, it is legible in all sorts of riding conditions. TVS is also offering the option of Bluetooth connectivity for turn-by-turn navigation and call & SMS notifications. A silent starter motor is a part of the package, along with TVS’ Glide Through Traffic technology. And we are happy to report that all of this tech worked flawlessly on our ride.

TVS Ronin Review: Fun to ride?

The TVS Ronin is powered by a 225cc single-cylinder motor that belts out 20hp of max power and roughly 20 Nm of max torque. With its perfectly squared architecture, the engine delivered a strong mid-range and a prominent low-end grunt. The top-end remains bland. The gearbox is a 5-speed unit, and it is smooth. A slipper clutch is used on the Ronin with the assist function. Well, it makes downshifting easy, and it isn’t a heavy one.

The Ronin is a flickable motorcycle, and it doesn’t make the rider sweat heavy when the roads become serpentine. The offset front axle helps the motorcycle in this regard by presenting sharper steering geometry. Moreover, the suspension setup delivers a fine balance of both dynamics and comfort. The front end gets upside-down forks from Showa, while the rear end features a monoshock with a box-section swing arm.

During our ride in orange-alerted Goa, TVS Remora tyres boosted confidence with enough grip all the time. They get a block pattern and measure 110-section and 130-section for the front and rear rim, respectively. Also, the rider’s triangle offers an upright riding position, making the overall experience comfortable. Making it more enjoyable are the adjustable levers and practical rear view mirrors.

Talking of brakes, the Ronin gets dual-channel brakes with two modes - Urban and Rain. In the rain mode, the intrusion is more pronounced, whereas, in the Urban mode, the ABS kicks in slightly later. Therefore, it was easy to understand that the Ronin is an approachable motorcycle.

TVS Ronin Review: Final take?

With a starting price of Rs 1.49 lakh ex-showroom, the Ronin feels like a very versatile motorcycle to me. And I think it is more about making motorcycling accessible. It brings accessibility in terms of financial aspects and rideability since it is fun to ride and affordable too. Of course, the design will please many. However, it needs to be altered at certain places. Well, who should buy one? We believe someone who needs a comfortable motorcycle that can make urban commutes fun has the answer in the form of the 2022 TVS Ronin.