TVS Motorcycles has launched the new Ronin for the Indian market with a price of Rs 1.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The bike has been launched in India in 3 variants. The bike was earlier expected to be a cruiser, but after the launch, it has been made clear that the bike follows a mixed design of Scrambler and a Cafe racer design language. With the TVS Ronin, this is the first time the manufacturer is stepping into a new segment of motorcycles in India. Until now, the manufacturer only had entry-level sports bikes on offer like the Apache series, which are sold in India in multiple variants.

Check TVS Ronin Variant-wise pricing here:

TVS Ronin Single tone single channel- Rs 1.49 lakh (ex-showroom)

TVS Ronin dual-tone single channel- Rs 1.56 lakh (ex-showroom)

TVS Ronin triple-tone dual channel- Rs 1.68 lakh (ex-showroom)

TVS Ronin: Design

As mentioned above, the TVS Ronin gets a Scrambler-based design with multiple elements that are reminiscent of a cafe racer. For instance, the bike gets a classic-looking circular signature LED headlamp, complete with a tear-drop-shaped fuel tank with flat side panels joined with a single-piece seat. The same design continues to the rear end of the bike tail light right below the seat with a sleek look. Taking a closer look, the bike also gets a belly pan covering the engine.

TVS Ronin: Features

The Ronin's distinct looks are complemented by multi-spoke alloy wheels covered in dual-purpose tires. Moreover, the bike gets a round-digital monopod instrument cluster with Intelligent Electronic Architecture and multiple features like TVS Smart Xonnect connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation, call accepting, voice assistant and Ride mode change and TVS arrive app for better connectivity. It also gets a segment-first integrated starter and USB smart charger among other things. Along with it, the hardware includes dual-channel ABS in the front as well as the rear end of the bike. The ride is made smoother by Showa front forks and a mono-shock in the rear end.

TVS Ronin: Engine

A 225.9 cc engine powers the TVS Ronin. The engine produces 15.09 kW of power and 19.93 Nm of max torque. The engine is capable of propelling the bike to a max speed of 120 km/h.

TVS Ronin: Rivals

The new TVS Ronin will compete against the models like Yamaha FZ-X and Honda CB350 RS, among others, in the Indian market.

TVS Ronin: Price

