Two Tourists Crash Ferraris Into A Home Causing Damage To Property: Watch

Ferrari is a brand name that defines two aspects of the automotive world. First, the cars have the ability to make the strongest humans go weak with their looks, and secondly, they can go fast. So fast that you need physical and mental training to control these four wheels at such speeds. In fact, if anything goes wrong when cars are going fast, results can be disastrous. Recently, we bumped into a video on the Instagram account of Wealth. The clip shows two tourists who lose control on Ferraris and end up causing havoc.

In the clip, it can be seen that tourists crash the supercars into a wall of a house. Cars go airborne, and they eventually land in a house, breaking perimeter walls. Talking of the cars, they were Ferrari F12 and Ferrari 296 GTB. The incident took place in Italy, these could be rental cars.

The Ferrari F12 was in production until 2017, and it was on sale with a 6.3L V12 power plant. The motor is capable of pushing out a peak power output of 740 PS and 690 Nm of max torque. The transmission on duty on the F12 was a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox. The F12 could do 0-100 kmph in just 3.1 seconds, while it could show the 200 kmph mark in 8.5 seconds. It also has a top speed of 340 kmph.

The Ferrari 296 GTB, on the other hand, is powered by a smaller 6-cylinder motor. However, Ferrari claims that it can still deliver the V12 experience. The 296 GTB also uses an electric motor, to deliver a combined output of 830 PS and can do 0-100 kmph sprint in 2.9 seconds and has a top speed of 330 kmph. Well, with the aforementioned details, it is easy to understand that powerful cars need to be handled with care and of course experience. The impact of the crash was so high, one of the cars caught fire. The tourists, however, could walk out of the cars safely.