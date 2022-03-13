हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Uber

Uber India President turns cab driver for a day, passengers lauds the gesture

Prabhjeet Singh, Uber India and South Asia's President drove an Uber cab in Delhi-NCR, picking up passengers from Gurugram and other locations.

Uber India President turns cab driver for a day, passengers lauds the gesture
Image for representation

Uber India and South Asia's President, Prabhjeet Singh, drove an Uber cab for a day in an unexpected move that has gone viral. As is unusual among Indian CEOs, Singh wanted to gain a better understanding of the needs and challenges that Uber customers face on the ground. He was driving a Maruti Suzuki Dzire registered with Uber as a daily taxi in the Delhi and Gurugram region and he chose to operate in the same way as other Uber drivers.

As a passenger on Prabhjeet Singh's special Uber ride, Ananya Dwivedi shared her experience on LinkedIn. “I literally stepped out after a long time to work from the office and guess who was driving the car, Prabhjeet Singh, Uber India boss. It was a part of his primary research. (I initially felt something is fishy and had to google his name and match the face to finally believe him). The serendipity is real! Also, it takes real humility as well as grit to get to the roots of problems like this. Full respect!” she wrote.

Also read: Auto firms to begin manufacturing flex-fuel vehicles in 6 months: Nitin Gadkari

Another LinkedIn user, Sourabh Kumar Verma wrote, “Imagine taking a cab and finding the CEO of that taxi company behind the wheel. Wouldn't that add to your travel experience and make you feel more welcomed, valued and safe? This is what Mr. Prabhjeet Singh, Uber CEO, is trying to understand customers better and get to know them in person, picking up passengers in his Uber cab. Kudos!” he captioned the post.

As Prabhjeet Singh demonstrates, understanding the preferences and remarks of your clients is the key to helping them throughout the whole journey, which has earned Prabhjeet Singh and Uber a great deal of praise.

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
UberUber IndiaUber taxiUber India Operation
Next
Story

Delhi Railway Passenger Reservation System to remain inactive on Sunday night

Must Watch

PT9M

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra holds a press conference, hits out at suspended BJD MLA