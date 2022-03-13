Uber India President turns cab driver for a day, passengers lauds the gesture

Uber India and South Asia's President, Prabhjeet Singh, drove an Uber cab for a day in an unexpected move that has gone viral. As is unusual among Indian CEOs, Singh wanted to gain a better understanding of the needs and challenges that Uber customers face on the ground. He was driving a Maruti Suzuki Dzire registered with Uber as a daily taxi in the Delhi and Gurugram region and he chose to operate in the same way as other Uber drivers.

As a passenger on Prabhjeet Singh's special Uber ride, Ananya Dwivedi shared her experience on LinkedIn. “I literally stepped out after a long time to work from the office and guess who was driving the car, Prabhjeet Singh, Uber India boss. It was a part of his primary research. (I initially felt something is fishy and had to google his name and match the face to finally believe him). The serendipity is real! Also, it takes real humility as well as grit to get to the roots of problems like this. Full respect!” she wrote.

Another LinkedIn user, Sourabh Kumar Verma wrote, “Imagine taking a cab and finding the CEO of that taxi company behind the wheel. Wouldn't that add to your travel experience and make you feel more welcomed, valued and safe? This is what Mr. Prabhjeet Singh, Uber CEO, is trying to understand customers better and get to know them in person, picking up passengers in his Uber cab. Kudos!” he captioned the post.

As Prabhjeet Singh demonstrates, understanding the preferences and remarks of your clients is the key to helping them throughout the whole journey, which has earned Prabhjeet Singh and Uber a great deal of praise.

