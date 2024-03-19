Uber Slapped With Rs 20000 Fine, Court Orders Company To Compensate Customer

In a recent consumer dispute, Uber, the renowned ride-hailing service, faced a hefty fine imposed by the Consumer Court of Chandigarh for overcharging a customer. The case sheds light on the challenges consumers face in navigating digital platforms and highlights the importance of consumer rights protection.

What Actually Happened?

Chandigarh resident Ashwani Parashar recounted his ordeal where he was charged Rs 1,334 for a mere 8.83 kilometers ride, translating to an exorbitant rate of Rs 150 per kilometer. This incident, dated August 6, 2021, raised eyebrows as the fare seemed unjustified for a short 16-minute journey.

Parashar diligently reached out to Uber through their app and Gmail multiple times to address his complaint but received no satisfactory response. This echoes the frustration many consumers face when trying to resolve issues with online services.

In response to the complaint, Uber India attempted to justify the inflated fare by citing route changes during the journey, leading to the surge in price. However, the Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission didn't buy this explanation, labeling it as an unfair trade practice.

Court's Verdict

The Consumer Court of Chandigarh ruled in favor of Parashar, ordering Uber to pay Rs 10,000 to the complainant and deposit another Rs 10,000 in the legal aid account. Additionally, the court condemned Uber's practice of charging more than the fixed fare at the time of booking as deceptive.

This case serves as a reminder of the importance of consumer awareness and vigilance, especially in dealing with digital platforms where transparency can be lacking. It also emphasizes the role of consumer protection laws in holding companies accountable for unfair practices.

(Written By: Shwetank Ratnamber)