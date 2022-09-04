UBER taking longer routes and charging you extra? Here's how to get a REFUND

Uber taxi service has been helping people a big time to commute around the city and even in inter-state travel. Until recently, Uber riders used to get annoyed as drivers used to cancel the ride as soon as they got to know about the drop location of the rider. However, Uber considered that and sorted the problem by enabling the drop location of the riders even before accepting the ride. However, one complaint still remains unsolved ‘How to get a refund from Uber if your fare increases by the end of the trip?’ This has been a rider's concern for a while now.

GPS sometimes tends to show a longer route, which makes the journey tiring and annoying as the fare increases by a huge difference by the end of the trip. Hence, here are a few steps that you can follow to get a refund if an Uber driver takes longer routes and charges you extra.

Here's a step-by-step guide on how riders can get a refund from Uber if it charges them extra for longer routes:

1) Open up the Uber app and click on ‘account,’

2) Then click on ‘trips,’ here you will get the list of all the trips you have taken until now,

3) Click on the trip which charged you extra as your driver took a longer route,

4) Scroll down to find ‘Get trip help,’

5) Here you will find options from ‘Uber support.’ Once here, click on 'My fare was too high,'

6) Scroll down and choose ‘My driver took a route that was longer than necessary,’

7) Add the date of the trip and click ‘Submit.’

By following all of these steps Uber will refund the extra amount and you will be able to avail the ride on the original fare which was shown before you confirmed your trip.