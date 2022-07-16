Uber's BIG step! Drivers won't cancel ride after booking is done, here's why

Uber's customers are often annoyed and complain that the drivers call them just to enquire about the drop location just to end up cancelling the ride. This has been a problem for quite some time now. However, Uber has taken it into account and solved the problem for both the consumers and the drivers. Uber has announced that the drivers will now be able to the destination of the passengers even before accepting a ride. The long-awaited change from the ride-hailing giant comes after taking note of the feedback from drivers.

Explaining the new move, Uber said in a statement, “To enhance transparency and remove frustration for riders and drivers, drivers on the Uber platform across India will now be able to see the trip destination before they decide to accept the ride. Encouraged by the reduction in the number of trip cancellations after the pilot launch in May 2022, Uber has decided to do away with the trip acceptance threshold and rolled out the unconditional feature to all cities. Uber will continue monitoring feedback from drivers and riders and make changes if required.”

Moreover, Uber has recently made multiple new moves to take care of its drivers and put them in a comparatively more secure position. Considering the increasing fuel prices the company had increased the fares. Furthermore, the company also started covering drivers by giving them compensation for long-distance pick-ups. Making things even better, the company changes the payment frequency for the drivers, which will now be all for the weekdays.

In addition, the drivers will also now get to know their mode of payment as soon as they accept the ride. To facilitate the drivers, Uber also introduced cashless operations at multiple major airports like Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore, and Hyderabad. Earlier, the payment was reimbursed later by the company.