Understanding the Power of Your Car: BHP vs WHP

When you're out shopping for a new car, you might have come across the term 'BHP' or Brake Horse Power. This is a way of measuring how much power the car’s engine can produce. Think of it like how strong the car’s 'heart' (the engine) is. BHP tells us about the power created when the engine burns fuel.

But, here's something interesting - the power your car’s engine makes isn’t the same as the power that actually gets to the wheels, which move your car. This is where WHP, or Wheel Horse Power, comes in. WHP measures the power that reaches the car's wheels. It's like how much of the engine's 'strength' actually gets to the 'feet' (the wheels) of the car.

Why is there a difference? Well, between the engine and the wheels, the car has several parts like the gearbox, clutch, and transmission. These parts help in moving the car but also cause some power to be lost along the way. So, the power that the wheels end up getting (WHP) is a bit less than what the engine originally produces (BHP).

Most people don't know about this difference because car companies usually only talk about the engine power (BHP) in their brochures. But, the real power that helps your car move is the WHP.

So, next time you're looking at a new car, remember there’s more to it than just BHP. The WHP is also important as it shows the actual power that makes your car go!