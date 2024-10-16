Unstoppable Tata! Curvv, Curvv EV Smash Bharat NCAP Crash Tests, Earn 5-Star Ratings

Tata Curvv And Curvv EV Safety Rating By Bharat NCAP: Tata Motors has once again established that making safe cars is not just an option for the company but a goal dedicated to ensuring passenger safety. The two of its latest offerings, the Curvv and Curvv EV, have received impressive yet expected 5-star safety ratings in the Bharat NCAP crash tests.

This coupe SUV, including its all-electric variant, is the fifth model from Tata Motors to achieve a 5-star rating, following the Nexon alone with its EV version, the Punch EV, Harrier, and Safari. The Curvv ICE and the Curvv EV have received 5 stars for Adult and Child Occupant Protection.

Tata Curvv EV: Bharat NCAP Rating

It was awarded an impressive 30.81 out of 32 points for Adult Occupant Protection and 44.83 out of 49 points for Child Occupant Protection. In the Frontal Offset Deformable Barrier Test, it secured 15.66 out of 16 points, while in the Side Movable Deformable Barrier Test, it scored 15.15 out of 16 points.

For Child Occupant Protection, the EV achieved 23.82 out of 24 points in the dynamic score and a perfect 12 out of 12 for CRS installation, underscoring its exceptional safety features. However, The ICE version scored a shade less than its EV sibling.

Tata Curvv: Bharat NCAP Rating

The Curvv ICE earned 29.50 points out of 32 for Adult Occupant Protection. In the Frontal Offset Deformable Barrier Test, it was awarded 14.65 out of 16.00 points and 14.85 out of 16.00 in the Side Movable Deformable Barrier Test.

For Child Occupant Protection, the Curvv ICE achieved 43.66 points out of 49, 22.66 out of 24.00 in Dynamic score, and 12 out of 12 in CRS installation score.