UP CM Yogi Adityanath announces special buses, trains for devotees travelling to Khichdi Mela at Gorakhnath Temple

The preparations for the world-famous Khichdi Mela are about to begin and to give it a boost, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stated that transportation facilities will be provided in villages for all the devotees who wish to attend the Khichdi Mela at Gorakhnath temple on Makar Sankranti. The UP CM has directed the transport department to start arranging special buses from now on and hold talks with the railway authorities to make necessary arrangements to run ‘Mela special trains’ from different stations. Further, he has asked them to make electric city buses available at Gorakhpur station and Nakaha Halt.

As per the official statement, CM Yogi also told officials to start informing people about the proposed facilities for the Mela visit from now itself. He said that the followers of Sanatan not only from Eastern Uttar Pradesh but also from Bihar, Nepal, and other parts of the world, are emotionally attached to the Khichdi Fair, stressing the need for making devotees' visit memorable through the provision of better facilities.

The CM said, "a live telecast of the fair will take place through Doordarshan and All India Radio so that even those who cannot attend it for some reason can be virtual participants in the fair."

"The police administration should ensure excellent crowd management and security at the fair. Police need to pay special attention to security and vigilance", the CM said, adding that vehicles should be parked in the parking lot and there should be adequate arrangements for lighting and cleanliness at the vehicle stand.

The Chief Minister said that adequate permanent and temporary lighting arrangements should be made in the Mela area and arrangements should be made for bonfires in sufficient numbers.

Furthermore, CM directed the Municipal Corporation, Gorakhpur Development Authority, and Public Works Department to get all the roads repaired in a time-bound manner so that no one is inconvenienced in commuting.

CM Yogi said that the Health department must be especially alert during the fair. A health camp should also be organised on the fair premises, he said, adding that hospitals would also need to be kept on alert mode to deal with emergencies.

CM Yogi further instructed officials to get night shelters repaired and ensure their cleanliness for the convenience of devotees. ADG Zone Akhil Kumar, Divisional Commissioner Ravi Kumar NG, District Magistrate Krishna Karunesh, SSP Dr. Gaurav Grover, Municipal Commissioner Avinash Singh, CMO Dr. Ashutosh Dubey, Railways, Public Works Department, officials of many departments including Electricity Department were present in the meeting.

During the meeting, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also reviewed the dengue situation in the district. He directed the DM, CMO, and other officers to make fool-proof arrangements for the investigation, treatment, and prevention of dengue. "Every patient should be treated promptly. Besides, people should be constantly made aware to prevent its spread," he remarked.

(With inputs from ANI)