Upcoming 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N spotted in white paint scheme: Check images

Right before the official unveiling of the upcoming Mahindra Scorpio-N, a lot of information about the SUV has surfaced on the internet. Now, a YouTube video further confirms the SUV’s arrival at the service centre for dealer training. The example caught in the video dons a white paint scheme, which is also expected to be the highest-selling one for the SUV. The clip gives a perspective of the car’s size as well. A few days back, the SUV’s dimensions have also leaked on the internet, and they reveal that the Scorpio-N is 206 mm longer, 100 mm wider and 125 mm shorter than the outgoing model.

With a length of 4,662 mm, a width of 1,917 mm, and a height of 1,870 mm, the Mahindra Scorpio-N is taller, wider, and longer than the Tata Safari and MG Hector. In fact, it will be taller and wider than Mahindra’s flagship SUV - XUV700. In the video, the white-coloured Mahindra Scorpio-N also sheds light on the SUV’s beefy proportions.

Furthermore, the upright nose of the Scorpio-N is finished with a typical Mahindra grille with vertical chrome slats. Moreover, the headlamps get a dual-barrel setup for the projectors in addition to the dynamic-swipe effect for the turn indicators. Also, for the first time, the rear facet of the Scorpio-N is visible clearly. It gets Volvo-ish tail lamps, while the boot lid is very upright.

Talking of the specifications, the Scorpio-N will be offered with both petrol and diesel power plants with the option of both manual and automatic gearbox. Thanks to the new official images of the Scorpio's interior, we do know that the ladder-frame SUV will be sold in two seating configurations - 6-seater and 7-seater.

The feature list on the Scorpio will be longer than ever. Creature comforts like dual-zone climate control, Sony sound system, rear parking camera & sensors, multiple airbags and more will be offered. Of course, the homegrown brand will offer multiple driving modes and dedicated off-road modes on the Scorpio-N.