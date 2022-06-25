For the longest of time, Maruti Suzuki, India’s largest carmaker has refrained itself from offering Sunroof on any of its vehicles. A couple of years ago, the brand’s R&D head CV Raman, in one of the interviews stated that India’s extreme weather conditions and additional burden on buyer’s pockets has stopped Maruti from introducing a Sunroof, even though they have been selling premium cars like Ciaz and S-Cross in India. Now, with the arrival of the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza facelift, the company has relooked its strategy and decided to offer the sunroof for the very first time.

In a recently released teaser, Maruti Suzuki revealed that the new Brezza will get an electric sunroof, making it at par with rivals like 2022 Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet and Tata Nexon, all offering sunroof to Indian consumers.

Prepare for city adventures like never before in the All New Hot and Techy Brezza, featuring an Electric Sunroof.



Not only this, the updated avatar of the compact SUV will get segment-first Head Up Display (HUD) and also a 360 degree camera as a feature, making the Brezza as its most premium offering in the Indian market yet. Maruti Suzuki debuted the HUD and 360 degree camera with the new Baleno, which was launched recently in India.

The updated Maruti Suzuki Brezza will feature revised styling for the front end, along with a new DLO for the sides. Furthermore, a set of new alloy wheels and revamped rear fascia will be seen. The new model will come with a new 6-speed automatic gearbox paired to the 1.5L NA petrol engine. There will be no diesel engine option, however, recent spy shots indicate a CNG variant in making.

Maruti Suzuki will drop the Vitara tag from the name and the new compact SUV will only be called Brezza. The SUV will be launched in India on June 30, and the company recently started accepting the bookings for the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza against a sum of Rs 11,000.

