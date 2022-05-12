Upcoming all-new Mahindra Scorpio SUV design revealed in new teaser video

Mahindra Automotive has teased yet another teaser of the upcoming all-new Scorpio aka "the big daddy of SUVs", this time revealing the design highlights of the car, including the front grille, rear bumper, body line among other design elements. The new Mahindra Scorpio is one of the most anticipated SUVs in the Indian market and Mahindra unveiled the first teaser a few days ago.

Ahead of the teaser, the leaked spy shots had revealed several details, giving us an insight into the interiors and exteriors of the SUV. The leaked images of the Mahindra Scorpio have given us a preliminary look at the interior of the Mahindra Scorpio.

Based on the teaser, it is clear that the all-new Scorpio will retain its big size and the road presence. Moreover, the SUV will have the same butch look with the ladder on frame design, making it a capable off-roader as well.

From the leaked photos, it is clear that the new Mahindra Scorpio is getting completely new interiors as well. "The big daddy of SUVs" will get a dual-tone interior design continued to the upholstery as well. In addition, it will have a new bigger infotainment screen system.

Moreover, the instrument cluster of the new Mahindra Scorpio has been upgraded to display more information. It has a layout that presents the speedometer and tachometer on the sides while other vital information is displayed in the middle. Moreover, based on the spy shots, it will display things like tyre pressure monitoring system, range, temperature, and average speed displayed beside other information.

Also read: All-new Mahindra Scorpio teased ahead of launch, carmaker calls it 'Big Daddy of SUVs'!

Furthermore, the seating layout in the new Mahindra Scorpio has been changed. The SUV will now get front-facing third-row seats replacing the jump seats in the ongoing model. This will have an impact on the boot space of the car, which was one of the most favoured features of the car.

Moving on, the new version of the SUV remains spacious with big seats. In addition, the SUV gets rear AC vents, a sunroof, a start/stop button and roof-mounted speakers with more modern features like wireless charging, driver mode selector and height-adjustable driver seats.

The new Mahindra Scorpio is expected to launch soon this year. It is expected to have two engine options for sale in the form of a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine and a 2.0-litre mStallion turbo petrol engine. The engines will be mated with a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.